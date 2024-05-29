Best ironing board covers 2024: Get crease-free clothes in a flash with our top picks

The best ironing board covers you can buy in 2024

1. Vileda Total Reflect Plus: Best ironing board cover overall

Price when reviewed: £20 | Check price at Amazon

The Vileda Total Reflect Plus is our top pick. With its double-layered construction and the ability to help reflect heat back into the clothes you’re ironing, we found it was able to speed up the ironing, with creases seeming to fall out of clothes a little more quickly. For those who are not a natural ironer, anything that helps make the job a little easier is a bonus.

The cover has a foam underlay, cut to the approximate shape of an ironing board, with the foil-lined cover on top. It has a simple drawstring with a locking clip to size it correctly, along with elastic at the wider end to make it easy to slip on and off, which made it feel very secure, without any noticeable movement while ironing.

However, the cover is not machine washable and can only be wiped down with a damp cloth. This is understandable, given its construction, as the foil underside wouldn’t survive a wash, but still counts as a point against it.

Key details – Fits: Ironing boards 120 – 130cm in length, 38 – 45cm in width; Attaches: Adjustable drawstring and clip; Layers: Cotton cover with metallic foil underside, separate foam layer; Other features: Heat and steam reflecting