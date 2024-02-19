How to descale an iron

Linda Binsley, customer relations manager at Tefal, offers similar advice. “The anti-calc system in our irons and the cleaning process (which sees particles flushed out of the iron) are both very effective, particularly if carried out regularly.” Tefal’s findings suggest the majority don’t do this regularly enough; “we’d recommend once a month,” she adds. “In addition, those in hard water areas should do this more frequently, and can also use a mix of 50% untreated tap water and 50% distilled water.” Like Russell Hobbs, Tefal would never recommend using “descaling solutions”, since these can cause irreparable damage to the iron. “We also recommend regularly wiping down your iron with a soft, damp cloth to remove fluff, dust and clothing fibres; these can be sucked up by the iron when in use and later spat out onto clothing, which can look like bits of scale. You should also avoid storing your iron in an airing cupboard for the same reason.” She also adds that you can gently vacuum the holes of the soleplate of your iron to remove any dirt and dust.

2. Clean the iron reservoir with vinegar

Limescale can clog up the steam function of your iron, leading to marks on darker fabrics. The humble bottle of white vinegar is your friend here, helping you to clean your iron’s reservoir for not much money at all.

Make sure your iron is cool and that the water tank is completely empty. Depending on the degree of limescale, fill the reservoir a third of the way up with either neat white vinegar or a half-and-half solution of white vinegar and distilled, or deionized, water. Stand the iron on its heel on a piece of old fabric and set it to steam until the tank is empty. Refill the tank with water and steam again until the tank has been emptied at least twice through to get rid of any lingering smell of vinegar.

3. Clean an iron with vinegar

You can also use vinegar to clean your iron’s soleplate. We’d advise using a microfibre cloth, dipped into a mixture of half white vinegar, half distilled water to gently wipe over the plate to remove limescale. Once clean, refill the iron’s water tank with distilled water, plug in and set to steam on an old piece of thicker fabric (such as a towel) for at least five minutes to remove any smell of vinegar. If your soleplate is badly burnt, you can use white vinegar undiluted to clean it. Soak an old towel in the vinegar and lay the iron flat on it for at least half an hour. Once this time has elapsed, it should be easy to wipe off any remaining dirt and residue.

4. Clean the steam holes

Descaling can’t always reach right into the actual steam holes, leaving small amounts of limescale inside that can clog up the steam function. The quickest and simplest way to clean them is with cotton buds dipped in white vinegar. Simply rub the steam holes until they’re clean, and then wipe clean with another cotton bud dipped in distilled water.

5. Clean with tumble dryer sheets

This method requires a little care. Switch your iron on, but at its lowest temperature. Now take a clean tumble dryer sheet and very carefully rub the iron’s soleplate. As the sheet warms up, the dirt will start to become loose. Once you’ve removed all the dirt, turn up the iron’s heat to high and iron over an old piece of fabric to remove any residue from the dryer sheet.

6. Clean the iron with lemon juice

Similar to using vinegar, lemon juice is also a great option for descaling your iron. Start with a mixture that’s half lemon juice, half distilled water and pour this into your iron’s water reservoir. Turn your iron on to a setting that’s hot enough to create steam and then leave it to heat up and soak for around 15 minutes. Now iron a clean cloth using the steam function until the water reservoir is empty. Let the iron cool down before rinsing out the reservoir with clean distilled water. Pour out, fill with more distilled water and run with the steam function again. Repeat one more time to ensure you’ve removed any smell of lemon.