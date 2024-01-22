How to iron a shirt: Eliminate creases and always look your best with our expert advice

A proper understanding of how to iron a shirt is something that eludes a surprising number of people. Most enjoy the look and feel of a freshly ironed garment, but the steps required to arrive at that point are often skipped or carried out incorrectly. This usually results in a poor finish that can easily spoil an otherwise presentable and well put together outfit thanks to crinkles, creases and a scruffy appearance.

The good news is that ironing a shirt properly is actually quite simple. You just need to know how to use your iron for best results. This way, you’ll get a lovely crisp shirt every time, and after a while you’ll barely have to think about it.

From using steam to tease wrinkles out to deploying starch for military precision, there are a number of things you can do and techniques you can use to become a shirt-ironing pro. In this handy explainer, we’ll look at these as well as walking you step-by-step through how to iron every inch of your garment the right way.

READ NEXT: Best steam generator iron