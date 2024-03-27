Steam irons vs garment steamers: Which is better?

We’ve all faced the problem of pulling an item of clothing out of the wardrobe, only to find it’s covered in wrinkles and creases. But what’s the best product to get rid of them – steam irons or garment steamers? Both have their place, says Hannah Hamer, assistant marketing manager at Russell Hobbs.

“Both steamers and irons are great at removing wrinkles, alongside refreshing your clothing. Ultimately, when it comes to choosing between them, it really comes down to the type of fabric you’re caring for, alongside the type of finish you’d like,” she explains.

“Garment steamers are great for more delicate fabrics and if you’re short of time, while steam irons are better suited for heavier fabrics and achieving precise, sharp creases.”

To help you decide whether a garment steamer or one of the best steam generator irons is right for you and your ironing needs, read on for our detailed comparison.

Steam irons vs garment steamers: What’s the difference?

You’d be forgiven for wondering how steam irons and garment steamers differ, seeing as they’re both handheld devices designed to eliminate wrinkles and creases. But in fact the two do work quite differently.

Steam irons use heat and pressure from the metal plates along the bottom (the soleplate) to remove creases and wrinkles. The heat is provided by electricity. Steamers, on the other hand, use both heat and moisture to smooth out clothes, drawing this from an attached water reservoir that’s set to a specific temperature.

Understanding symbols

Before you pick up either an iron or a steamer, just a quick note on checking your garment’s care label. These have laundry symbols on them clearly indicating what you can and can’t do when it comes to ironing.

Iron symbol with a cross: Do not iron.

Do not iron. Iron symbol with two lines shooting out the bottom and a cross through: Do not steam.

Do not steam. Iron symbol with one dot: Iron cool (max 110℃) for delicate items like wool and silk.

Iron cool (max 110℃) for delicate items like wool and silk. Iron symbol with two dots: Iron medium (max 150℃) for synthetics.

Iron medium (max 150℃) for synthetics. Iron symbol with three dots: Iron hot (max 200℃) for linen and cotton.

