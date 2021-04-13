Best lawn mower for a small garden 2021: The best mowers to cut your lawn

While some will always tell you that bigger is better, this isn’t always the case with lawn mowers. If you’ve got a smaller lawn or an irregularly shaped garden, a smaller mower can actually be more practical. These mowers are lighter, easier to push and often more manoeuvrable. What’s more, if you’ve got a slope or uneven ground to deal with, a smaller mower can get up and down or into corners that a bigger mower just won’t reach.

Below, we’ve picked out the best lawn mowers for smaller gardens, including conventional electrics and cordless mowers. They’re cheap, cheerful and perfect for the job.

Best lawn mower for a small garden: At a glance

How to choose the best lawn mower for your small garden

When you buy any lawn mower, one of the most important factors is the cutting width, which basically defines the size of the strip you would mow walking from one side of the garden to the other. Generally speaking, the bigger the cutting width, the bigger, heavier and more expensive the mower, which is good news if you have a smaller lawn to cut. While on a medium-sized or larger lawn you might want a 34cm to 44cm cutting width, with a smaller lawn you can get away with somewhere between 25cm and 34cm. That means your mower will be cheaper, lighter and often easier to manoeuvre.

Beyond the cutting width, you need to think about the type of mower. Rotary mowers, which use a spinning blade beneath the deck, are usually best for a small lawn, but if the lawn is flat, you can also get great results with a cylinder mower. With this, the grass is cut by a rolling cylinder formed from sharpened blades, which cuts as it rolls across the lawn. Hover mowers can also work brilliantly on small lawns. You don’t tend to get as fine a cut, but they’re easier to handle on a rough lawn or a lawn with sloping areas.

Electric, cordless or manual?

Corded electric mowers are still the cheapest option and, if your lawn is within easy reach of the front or back door, perfectly practical. You’ll probably have enough cable to work with and, if not, you can use an outdoor extension cable. Just make sure it’s certified for outdoor use, as wet gardens, rain and electricity aren’t what you’d call a great mix. While you’re at it, plug an RCD safety adaptor in between the mower and the mains or extension – cables do sometimes get cut by accident, and the results can be both painful and catastrophic.

Cordless mowers are more expensive, but the price is coming down all the time. What’s more, one of the biggest issues with a cordless mower – the usual 20- to 30-minute battery life – isn’t much of an issue with a smaller garden, as you’ll often get the lawn done before it runs out of puff. Recharge times are often down to under a couple of hours, so you can get the front lawn done in the morning, charge over lunch and hit the back lawn in the afternoon.

Manual push mowers can be great in a small garden, especially if it’s nice and flat. You don’t need to worry about charging or power sources, and a good model does a great job of the grass while being surprisingly easy to push. Where the idea falls down is if the lawn is rough or bumpy, where there’s a slope, or if you like to keep the grass long between cuts, as all these things make the job much, much harder. You really need to cut the grass regularly if you’re going to use a manual mower.

What else should you look out for?

Some kind of grass collector is always handy, as you can collect the cuttings and put them straight on the compost heap or in a green bin. If not, some mowers have a mulching option or mulch plug, where the mown grass is finely chopped during mowing and dispersed on the lawn, where it will sit and decompose, feeding nutrients back in. Without either, you’ll need to rake the grass up and dispose of it, or risk it spoiling the lawn underneath.

Also, look for a mower that offers you a choice of different cutting heights. The lower the height, the more grass the mower will trim away, but when you’re doing the first or last cut of the year you might find it easier to cut a little higher, as the longer, thicker grass can get pretty tough to get through.

Finally, if you like the traditional striped effect, look for a cylinder mower or a mower with a roller. This will press the grass down after mowing and give you what you’re looking for.

The best lawn mowers for smaller gardens

1. YardForce LM G32: Lightweight mower at a bargain price

Price: £160 | Buy now from Amazon



The YardForce LM G32 weighs in at less than 10kg and costs under £200, which might lead you to think it’s not a serious tool. Well, we also had some doubts during assembly, where the tubes and quick-release bolts in the handles didn’t quite show the same level of quality or precision-manufacture as more expensive mowers from Bosch or Flymo. Yet once you’ve got it up and running, the YardForce turns out to be a great little mower. The combination of the light weight and chunky wheels take all the effort out of pushing it around, and the slightly old-school squeeze-in lever on the handle makes it possible to mow one-handed, once you’ve pushed in the safety activation button on the left-hand side.

This is a mower that excels on the smaller city or suburban lawn; it’ll comfortably go as low as 2cm and deliver a consistent, level cut, with enough power to get through weeds (if you’re as bad as us for removing them) or the odd patch of thick grass. While it’s not quite as quiet as the Einhell or Bosch cordless models, it’s still far from noisy, and it folds up into a compact package when you’ve finished mowing. The YardForce also gets credit for having a battery that lasted close to 40 minutes during testing and recharged in around 75 to 80 minutes. The Flymo and Bosch mowers are better at handling longer, wetter grass, but if you keep your lawn trimmed regularly, you’ll find this lightweight, compact cordless does you proud.

Key specs – Size: 86 x 35 x 129cm (HWD); Weight: 9.5kg; Height of cut: 2-6cm; Grass box capacity: 30l; Power: 40V 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery (charge time: 1hr 15mins); Width of cut: 32cm

2. Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li: The best budget cordless mower for small gardens

Price: £180 | Buy now from Toolstation



This Einhell cordless mower is a great option for small gardens. It’s light and extremely manoeuvrable, with no cable to get in the way, and a single charge lasts around 25 minutes, giving you more than enough time to trim a small to medium-sized lawn. When the supplied 4A battery runs out, it only takes 75 minutes to recharge, so you can get back to work fairly quickly, and it's compatible with other products in Einhell’s Power X-Change range, meaning you can share your batteries around.

Although it doesn’t feel as rugged as some cordless mowers, the Einhell coped well in most conditions; only a spot of longer, tougher grass managed to clog it up. What’s more, it’s impressively quiet while it’s working, saving your ears from the usual battering – and the neighbours from cursing your name. And while it doesn’t store as neatly as the Flymo EasiStore, it still won’t take up much space in your garage or shed. If you want a good cordless mower for a smaller garden, you don’t have to pay more.

Key specs – Size: 68 x 40.5 x 36cm (HWD); Weight: 10.9kg; Height of cut: 2.5-6.5cm; Grass box capacity: 30l; Power: 18V 4.0A lithium-ion battery, charge time: 1hr 15mins; Width of cut: 33cm

3. Flymo EasiStore 340R Li: The best cordless mower for small gardens

Price: £290 | Buy now from Argos



Small and easy to stow in your shed or garage, the Flymo EasiStore 340R Li could be the most convenient cordless mower of them all. At 13kg, it’s fairly easy to lug around, even with its two 20V lithium-ion batteries fitted. What’s more, the handle can fold neatly over the body so it fits in a space not much bigger than a small suitcase.

Its great manoeuvrability makes it a pleasure to mow with, too, not just on a flat lawn, but on sloping, bumpy or overgrown areas. Push the cutting height upwards and it can manage some pretty rough stuff. Meanwhile, the batteries last for around 25 minutes and take just under two hours to recharge. It’s a cracking cordless mower for a smaller plot.

Key specs – Size: 95 x 39 x 120cm (HWD); Weight: 13kg; Height of cut: 2.5-6.5cm; Grass box capacity: 35l; Power: 2 x 20V 2.6Ah lithium-ion battery, charge time: 2hrs; Width of cut: 34cm

4. Bosch Rotak 32R: The best electric mower for small gardens

Price: £90 | Buy now from Argos



This perennial best-seller from Bosch is perfect for pint-sized gardens, with a 1,200W Powerdrive motor that will cheerfully chomp through the toughest grass, along with a 31l grass box to catch the clippings. With no battery onboard it’s very light, and the chunky wheels keep it nice and agile, even on a bumpy lawn. Best of all, the cut you get is excellent, even against walls and fences, with a handy built-in rear roller for that all-important striped effect.

Sure, you don’t get the convenience of a cordless, but this one’s ready to just plug in and go. And if you find the 12m cable holds you back, you’ll have more than enough money left in the budget for an outdoor extension cord. Bosch has bigger, better mowers for larger gardens, but if your grounds are on the modest side, this is the king of corded mowers.

Key specs – Size: 60 x 39.5 x 28cm (HWD); Weight: 6.8kg; Height of cut: 2-6cm; Grass box capacity: 31l; Power: 1,200W electric motor; Cable length: 12m; Width of cut: 32cm

5. Flymo EasiGlide 330V: The best mower for sloping or uneven gardens

Price: £145 | Buy now from Argos



Flymo’s hover mowers are popular with owners of small gardens, just because they’re so affordable and easy to use. That’s as true of the new Flymo Easiglide 330V as it is the rest of the range. At just 8.4kg, it won’t strain your arms and it rides smoothly on a cushion of air as it sweeps across your lawn. The 33cm cutting width will help you tackle a smaller lawn in 15 to 20 minutes, and it’ll stretch to handle slightly larger lawns as well. The big plus with this one is its sheer convenience. The 20l integrated grass collector lifts out smoothly and leaves your lawn almost free of clippings. There are handy hooks on the handle to wrap the 10m cable, while the handle folds down across the body for easy storage.

You won’t get as neat and orderly a cut as you will with some rotary mowers, but you’ll be amazed how well the Flymo deals with rough grass, overgrown sections, uneven ground and slopes. Whatever we threw at it, it kept on cutting and filling up the grass box. It needs emptying fairly regularly to stop the weight making it drag along the ground, but that’s not a problem if you don’t have a massive area to mow. In fact, the only downside with this mower is that changing the cutting height involves unscrewing the blade with the bundled plastic spanner, then adding or removing spacers – a hassle you could probably do without. Otherwise, it’s nearly perfect.

Key specs – Size: 75 x 47 x 134cm (HWD); Weight: 8.4kg; Height of cut: 1-3cm; Grass box capacity: 20l; Power: 1,700W electric motor; Cable length: 10m; Width of cut: 33cm





6. Bosch AHM 38G: The best manual mower for small gardens

Price: £58 | Buy now from Argos



Do you have a flat garden? Do you like to avoid making a racket? Are you happy to have a mild workout while you cut the grass? Well, the Bosch AHM 38G could be the mower you’ve been looking for. For a start, it’s cordless – there’s no engine and you provide all the power yourself.

What’s more, you get a decent choice of cutting heights, from 1.5 to 4.3cm, and with a 38cm cutting width it won’t take too long to get your lawn done. With a flat lawn and a modicum of puff, you can also achieve great results. Get the sharp, five-bladed cylinder moving and you’ll be surprised how efficiently it cuts, and there’s even a rear roller for a striped effect. In fact, there’s a sort of genial pleasure in hearing the whir of the blades and watching the grass in the collector pile up. Manual mowers aren’t for everyone or every lawn, but they’re brilliant for day-to-day cutting in a smaller garden – and this one’s built to last.

Key specs – Size: 54 x 49 x 39cm (HWD); Weight: 9.3kg; Height of cut: 1.5-4.3cm; Grass box capacity: 25l; Power: Manual; Width of cut: 38cm

7. Bosch CityMower 18: The best all-round mower for small gardens

Price: £210 (solo); £280 with battery and charger | Buy now from Argos



Bosch already makes some of the best cordless mowers around, and it’s now developed one especially for smaller gardens. With a 32cm deck, the CityMower18 is much smaller than Bosch’s mighty Universal Rotak 36-550, but also substantially lighter and cheaper. What’s more, you still get Ergoflex handles for good steering and a comfortable push, plus easy cutting-height adjustments and twin power triggers on the grips. All this makes it a very easy mower to work with, and it runs from a single 18V 4Ah battery, which charges to full in 1hr 35mins and lasts for a little over half an hour. You can either buy it complete with 18V 4Ah battery and charger or on its own if you’ve already got compatible Power For All products.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the CityMower 18 is how quiet it is. When first put to use on a flat front lawn, it was so quiet that we had to check the grass box to make sure it was actually cutting. Yet the cut itself is just as brilliant, giving great results on flat areas and even trimming close to walls and edges. The small-ish wheels and compact size mean it’s not the best mower on a rough or sloping lawn, and with a minimum cutting height of 3cm, it might not go low enough for those who love to give their lawn a military buzzcut. Yet the CityMower 18 still acquitted itself well on areas of long, wet grass that we expected to choke it up in seconds. Here you’ve got some of Bosch’s top cordless mower technology in a cheaper, smaller form factor, which makes the CityMower 18 very easy to recommend.





Key specs – Size: 103 x 36 x 121cm (HWD); Weight: 9.9kg; Height of cut: 3-6cm; Grass box capacity: 31l; Power: 18V 4Ah lithium-ion battery (charge time: 95mins); Width of cut: 32cm