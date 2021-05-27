Best pop-up gazebo 2021: Keep your outdoor options covered this summer

After a year of mostly being cooped up inside, the time is right to take back the outdoors, whether that involves the garden, a campsite or, possibly, some alfresco festival. But, as ever, the British weather is a fickle mistress and what was one moment scorching sun can turn to pouring rain the next.

One of the best ways to stop your outdoor fun from being ruined is to invest in a pop-up shelter that will not only protect you from downpours but which will also shield you from the sun. Coming in a wide range of sizes and colours to suit all needs and pockets, a gazebo is the quickest and easiest way to make the most of being out in the open air, erected with minimum effort and providing an instant place to host a party, enjoy a solitary slumber, or anything in between.

How to choose the best pop-up gazebo for you

This is very much dependent on what you’re planning to use it for. Do you need a simple gazebo for the garden, or a more portable one that can travel with you to camp sites and outdoor concerts? How many people do you need it to contain? Do you want a gazebo that is just fine and functional, or something more sophisticated with looks that can whisk you away to more exotic foreign climes?

Then there’s also the matter of budget – how much do you want to spend on something you’ll probably only get a few months’ worth of use out of each year (be reasonable, this is the UK).

All considerations to mull over.

What size gazebo will I need?

The smallest pop-up gazebo is generally sized at 2.5 x 2.5m and will comfortably fit a table and 4-6 chairs, making it ideal for domestic duties in the garden. Also of note, it is the perfect size for covering the kind of inflatable hot tubs that are increasingly popular these days. This is also the most portable of options, so for outdoor events or as an open-air addition to your camping set-up, it’s a clear choice.

However, if you plan to host more people than that and need extra space for additional tables for food and drink, then you’re going to need to look larger. We’ve rounded up a variety of pop-up options (poptions?) here, so browse below and we’ll do our best to guide you towards your perfect gazebo.

How do I set up my gazebo?

Different manufacturers will have different setups, but as a general guide: unpack and unfurl the concertina frame to about 25% its full length (this can often be done alone, but two people makes it so much simpler), attach the canopy to the top, lift and pull the legs, allowing the frame to rise and fill the canopy fully as you do, lock into place and secure to the ground. You’re now garden-ready.

Anything else I need to know?

You may come across the term Hydrostatic Head (HH), which is how fabric water-resistance is measured. This is accompanied by a number, such as 5,000mm HH, which means that the gazebo fabric can hold a column of water 5,000mm tall. So, the larger the number, the better the material at battling the elements.

Also, it may seem obvious, but always make sure your gazebo is secure, tethered down by the supplied tent pegs and guy lines, otherwise the wind might take it on an unexpected and possibly expensive trip.

Finally, pop-up gazebos also pop-down, because they’re only meant as a temporary structure. Some manufacturers recommend you do not leave them up overnight, others of a more sturdy nature can reasonably stand for longer without succumbing to the various ravages of nature, but while hardtop gazebos can stand all year round, this is a definite no-no with the pop-up!

With that in mind, the gazebos we have selected here are all very easy to pop-up and pop-down, so treat it well, keep it clean, and don’t leave it standing out when not in use, and you should get many years of use.

The best pop-up gazebos to buy in 2021

1. All Seasons 2.5 x 2.5 Pop-up Gazebo: Best gazebo on a budget

Price: £160 | Buy now from Decathlon



Sometimes you just need to keep it simple. Available in red, black and blue, from outdoors experts Decathlon, the All Seasons 2.5 x 2.5m pop up gazebo is suitable to cover a garden table and chairs of up to six, but feels far more spacious with just four.

With a frame constructed from heavy duty steel in a minimalist matt black finish, the build is sturdy and handles high winds well, while the fully waterproof 260g/sqm PVC-coated polyester roof will keep the most vid of garden enthusiasts dry during sporadic showers.

With all pressure points reinforced, you can be assured of no seepage and the simple pole-free pop-up design means it can be erected in minutes on grass, sand, decking and even the patio.

Coming complete with four leg weight bags, all pegs and guy ropes, plus a carry bag with wheels, it’s also ideal for camping.

Key specs: Dimensions: 250 x 250cm; Packed dimensions: 150cm; Height: 320cm; Frame: Steel; Canopy: 260g PVC-coated polyester; Weight: 18kg; Waterproof: 100%; Colour options: 3

Buy now from Decathlon

2. Berghaus Air Shelter: Best gazebo for seasoned glampers

Price: £349 | Buy now from Blacks



Ramping up your glamping into the serious leagues, the Berghaus Air Shelter may cost the big bucks, but for those who like both convenience and comfort, this gazebo is the answer.

An inflatable option, there are no pesky poles to be bothered with or even anything to push into place. Simply pump it up with the included two-way double efficiency stirrup pump and pressure gauge, and watch the Berghaus, complete with four zip-away doors (two of which feature mesh windows and curtains) and skylight roof panelling, arise before you and any envious neighbours.

Fully fire retardant (tested to the European EN 5912 safety standard), the 6,000mm Hydrostatic Head covering is hardy enough to easily handle even the worst of British weather, while the 300 x 300cm (220cm tall) dimensions gives ample room for garden and camping furniture. A spring-loaded quick release valve deflates the Berghaus in seconds, making it ideal for a quick getaway.

Key specs: Dimensions: 300 x 300 x 220cm; Packed dimensions: 75 x 35 x 34cm; Height: 220cm; Frame: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU); Canopy: 6,000mm Hydrostatic Head; Weight: 11.5kg; Waterproof: 100%; Colour options: 1

Buy it now from Blacks

3. Eurohike Genus Shelter V2: Best gazebo for camping trips

Price: £169 | Buy now from Black



If you like the idea of an inflatable gazebo, but without quite such a hefty price tag as the Berghaus Air Shelter, then the Eurohike Genus Shelter V2 could well be the answer to all your camping or festival prayers.

Fully waterproof (3,000mm HH), the Genus Shelter V2 is extremely light to tote around and can be unpacked, staked, inflated and secured in as little as 10 minutes.

Featuring a flame retardant coating conforming to the European EN 5912 safety standard, the Eurohike is as quick to deflate and pack away as it is to erect, and although the standard open gazebo design may not protect you from cross winds whipping rain through the arches, a door and side panels are available separately to get you fully encapsulated.

A carry bag and pump come included and, for extra assurance, the Eurohike carries the Blacks Label – signifying the seal of approval from the outdoor specialists.

Key specs: Dimensions: 305 x 305cm; Packed dimensions: 63 x 30 x 25cm; Height: 220cm; Frame: PVC; Canopy: 3,000mm Hydrostatic Head; Weight: 6.82kg; Waterproof: 100%; Colour options: 1

Buy it now from Blacks

4. Airwave Four Seasons Essential 3x6: Best gazebo for a large number of guests

Price: £250 | Buy now from Amazon



Whether you’re a social animal or planning a larger occasion, the Airwave Four Seasons Essential will keep you covered. Measuring 3 x 6m, this larger, very roomy option comes with easy to attach Velcro tab windowed side panels, helping to keep all guests in your garden cool when the sun shines and dry when the rain falls.

Featuring a solid black-powder coated steel frame with support bars to lend additional strength, the size does mean that erecting it is at least a two-person task, but once the frame is walked out it goes up with ease. On the weather-resistance side, the 420D polyester fabric canopy is more than capable of fending off even heavy rainfall.

Available in five colours, the Four Seasons Essential comes with all accessories, including sandbag leg weights, and a stern warning not to leave it up when not in use.

Key specs: Dimensions: 300 x 600cm; Packed dimensions: 25 x 150 x 34cm; Height: 3.15m; Frame: Steel; Canopy: 420D polyester; Weight: 32kg; Waterproof: 100%; Colour options: 5

5. ABCCANOPY 3.6 x 3.6 Pop up Gazebo Tent: Best gazebo for lovers of luxury

Price: £190 | Buy it now from Amazon



Not one you would necessarily consider taking camping, but great for the garden, the 3.6 x 3.6 Pop up Gazebo Tent from ABCCANOPY adds an extra design dimension to outdoor idling, presenting a sun shelter that’s also very easy on the eye.

The large 3.6 x 3.6m shelter provides a shaded area for up to eight people and associated furniture, while the four removable zippered mesh sidewalls, complete with mosquito netting, protect from sunshine (UPF 50+) and rain.

Despite its size, once the frame has been stretched out by two people, the rest of the setup can be completed by just one, thanks to the ABC’s Patented Central Lock Technology. With a powder-coated steel frame, once secured the gazebo is incredibly sturdy, and the 150D silver-coated polyester fabric canopy and sides keep the rain at bay while the vented top allows for fresh airflow inside.

Key specs: Dimensions: 360 x 360cm; Packed dimensions: 128.5 x 25.6 x 25.4cm; Height: 2.7m; Frame: Steel; Canopy: 150D silver-coated polyester; Weight: 25kg; Waterproof: 100%; Colour options: 2