British Gas (2022) review: Not the best or the worst

British Gas is the largest energy supplier in Great Britain, supplying 20% of the electricity we use in our homes and 28% of the gas. Although its market share has shrunk over the years it’s gone up slightly in the past year, partly because it took on the customers of Together Energy when it went bust in January 2022. British Gas now has 4.9 million domestic electricity customers and 5.2 million gas customers.

It was one of the original “Big Six” energy companies that used to supply all of our gas and electricity but as rival suppliers have become more dominant the energy regulator Ofgem has stopped using the term. The Big Six still has a market share of 72% but Ofgem now groups them with “large” suppliers, which have a share of at least 5% for either gas or electricity. There are currently seven of them.

In 2020, British Gas’s parent company Centrica launched a new online-only brand, British Gas Evolve, which aimed to offer more affordable energy and included 100% renewable electricity as standard. It was scrapped just a year later, however, as the company felt that British Gas was a more trusted name.

In our survey conducted in partnership with YouGov, British Gas had the fourth highest percentage of customers, along with Bulb Energy, who said they would recommend it to a friend at 39%. This is still much lower than the 72% for Octopus Energy, our overall winner in the Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2022, though, and British Gas failed to win in any of our award categories.

British Gas (2022) review: Customer satisfaction and complaints

Customer service

Customers gave British Gas a fairly poor rating for its customer service – only 37% of customers were very or fairly satisfied, which was the fourth lowest proportion of the suppliers in our survey. This compares to an excellent 69% for the most highly rated supplier Octopus Energy.

Value for money

British Gas was rated similarly poorly for value for money. Less than a quarter (23%) said they were very or fairly satisfied, although this was more than the lowest-rated suppliers SSE (16%) and Shell Energy (17%), while 40% said they were very or fairly dissatisfied.

In contrast, the award winner in this category was Octopus Energy, which had 53% of customers saying they were very or fairly satisfied with its value for money.

Clarity of bills

British Gas customers were also mildly unimpressed with its bills as only 67% of customers said their last bill was very or fairly easy to understand. This compares to 86% for the top provider Octopus and 59% for the worst Utility Warehouse.

Customer contact

It was slow to answer calls from customers as it only managed to answer 26% of them in five minutes or less, compared to 53% for the best supplier Octopus. Only 4% were answered in less than a minute.

The supplier was also amongst the worst at replying to emails, only managing to answer 37% of them in one day or less and failing to respond at all to 23%.

Complaints

According to data from the energy regulator Ofgem, British Gas received 1,894 complaints per 100,000 customer accounts – more than any other provider in our survey. The one with the fewest, Octopus Energy, received just 662.

It resolved a decent 65% of them by the end of the next working day, although this was still a much smaller percentage than the 82% achieved by Utility Warehouse, and 91% were resolved within eight weeks.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 1,894 1,398 65% 91%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2022.

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, we normally evaluate energy suppliers' tariffs but as you can't currently save money by switching from your supplier's standard variable tariff, which in most cases will be set at the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1 October, comparing suppliers on price is no longer possible.

British Gas (2022) review: Verdict

British Gas invests in renewable electricity generation and provides zero-carbon electricity, but it isn’t one of the better energy suppliers in our survey. You’ll get improved customer service and value for money elsewhere.

