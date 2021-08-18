EDF Energy (2022) review: Zero carbon and reasonable service

EDF Energy claims to be Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, which it harvests from nuclear energy, solar and wind power. This makes up 91% of its overall fuel mix.

Owned by the French state-owned company EDF (Électricité de France), EDF Energy was created in 2002 when it took over a number of British energy companies and power stations.

EDF Energy was one of the former ‘Big Six’ energy companies that between them still have a share of around 72% of the electricity and gas markets in Britain. It’s one of the largest suppliers now and has 12% of the home electricity market and 10% of the home gas market, according to the latest figures from the energy regulator Ofgem for the start of 2022.

It didn’t come top in any category of our 2022 Energy Awards. In our survey conducted in conjunction with YouGov, just 37% of its customers said they would recommend EDF Energy to a friend in our awards survey, which pales in comparison to the 72% approval rating for the best-rated supplier, Octopus Energy.

EDF Energy (2022) review: Customer satisfaction and complaints

Customer service

Although EDF’s customer service wasn’t the most highly rated, it came joint fourth for this along with Bulb Energy, as 42% of customers said they were very or fairly satisfied. In contrast, the top provider Octopus had 69% saying they were satisfied.

Value for money

A reasonable number of EDF’s customers were happy with its value for money in our survey, with 33% saying they were very or fairly satisfied. This was 20 percentage points lower than for the award winner in this category, Octopus Energy, at 53% but significantly higher than for SSE (16%) and Shell Energy (17%).

Clarity of bills

It did poorly for the clarity of its bills, coming second from bottom. Here, 66% said they found their last bill very or fairly easy to understand. The top supplier Octopus had a much higher percentage of 86%, as did the highly commended suppliers Bulb (76%) and E.ON (74%).

Customer contact

EDF was among the slowest in terms of answering calls from its customers among the six suppliers we were able to rate in this category, with only 21% answered in five minutes or less. This compares to 53% for the award winner Octopus. Scottish Power was slower, however, as just 19% were answered in this timeframe.

On the other hand, it was the quickest at answering emails, responding to 47% in one day or less and 26% in four hours or less. This was streets ahead of the slowest supplier Scottish Power, which managed to respond to just 22% and 18% in these timeframes respectively.

Complaints

When it comes to complaints, EDF received more than the industry average but fewer than British Gas, Ovo and Scottish Power. It received 1,484 complaints per 100,000 customer accounts, according to the most recent data published by the energy regulator Ofgem. The best supplier in our survey was Octopus, which had just 662 over the same period.

EDF was fairly slow at resolving them compared to some suppliers, with 51% resolved by the end of the next working day compared to 82% for the fastest supplier Utility Warehouse, and 86% resolved within eight weeks versus 100% for Utility Warehouse.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 1,484 1,398 51% 86%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2022.

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, we normally evaluate energy suppliers' tariffs but as you can't currently save money by switching from your supplier's standard variable tariff, which in most cases will be set at the level of the energy price guarantee from 1 October, comparing suppliers on price is no longer possible.

EDF Energy (2021) review: Verdict

EDF Energy received reasonable scores in some aspects of our survey and the majority of the energy it supplies is zero-carbon (mostly from nuclear energy rather than renewable sources), which it generates itself. Other suppliers offer a better service but EDF Energy isn’t the worst by any means.

