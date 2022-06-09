Best doormat 2022: Indoor and outdoor mats to keep your house clean and add some style to your doorways

The humble doormat is one of those essential items that we don’t really pay much attention to. But it’s a vital addition to our homes, keeping floors clean and helping to leave mud at the door. The best doormats are sturdy and long-lasting, as well as doing the obvious job of keeping our shoes clean.

We’ve tested a variety of doormats to bring you our curated collection, with suggestions that work indoors, outdoors or both. There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to whether you place your doormat inside or out – many of us do both for added protection from mucky feet (and paws).

Not sure where to start looking or what sort of doormat to buy? Have a read of our buying guide below. Alternatively, you can head straight to our recommendations further down the page for your ideal doormat.

READ NEXT: The best home security cameras

Best doormats: At a glance

How to choose the best doormat for you

There are so many doormats on the market that it can be hard to know where and what to look for in one. It goes without saying that aesthetics will play a big part in your decision – a doormat is something you’ll be looking at quite regularly. But beyond a doormat’s looks, there are some other factors to consider.

What are doormats made of?

Doormats are made from a variety of materials, chosen for factors such as how soft or how resistant to weather they are. These are the most common types of material.

Coir – Coir is made from the outer husk of coconuts, making it an excellent eco-friendly choice. It’s extremely efficient at removing dirt and debris, and has been the most commonly used doormat material for a long time. Although cheaper synthetic materials are available, coir remains popular as it’s such a tough and long-lasting material.

Microfibre – This is the most popular synthetic doormat material as it’s extremely effective at trapping dirt and moisture. The synthetic fibres are very fine but woven to have a large surface area. Movement (such as scrapping your shoes on the mat) creates a static charge amongst these fibres, helping to draw out mud and dirt into the mat.

Natural rubber – Don’t be tempted to go for synthetic PVC for an outdoor mat, natural rubber is the best choice. Manmade materials can be prone to snapping in cold weather but rubber is strong enough to survive the cold and the damp. Rubber is also a heavier substance, meaning a rubber doormat won’t slide around. Look for one with a textured top surface or one with open holes, as these will make it easier to clean shoes.

Cotton – Cotton is a natural product that’s extremely absorbent and dries quickly. This lends itself well to lightweight, indoor doormats that can absorb moisture from shoes as people enter a house. Cotton doormats are also usually machine washable, meaning they’re easy to keep clean and fresh.

Nylon – This resilient, synthetic plastic is durable and flexible, as well as water-resistant. This means water will be pushed to the surface of the mat, where it can easily be wiped down. It’s often used as an alternative to cotton.

What shapes of doormat are there?

In short, you can find a doormat in almost any shape. The most popular are rectangle doormats but semi-circles are also popular and can be useful for awkwardly shaped areas. Full circles and squares are also fairly common but you’ll find doormats in a variety of custom shapes, such as leaves or lightning bolts – to give just two random examples.

READ Next: Spruce up your patio with these stylish outdoor plant pots

The best doormats you can buy in 2022

1. Super Absorbent Magic Microfibre Doormat: Best for pet owners

Price: £9 | Buy now from Amazon

This highly absorbent cotton fibre doormat is a godsend for pet owners dealing with muddy paws. The fibres absorb fine dirt and moisture as you or your pet step onto it, meaning there’s no need to try and train your four-legged friend to wipe their paws.

A non-slip rubber backing means this doormat will stay firmly in place and it’s also machine washable. We’d recommend washing it frequently to keep it fresh and prevent odour build-up. You can use the mat inside or outside in a sheltered entranceway, but don’t leave it completely exposed to the elements as it can soak up an alarming amount of water.

We tested the mat in its smallest size of 75cm x 45cm but there are four choices of size in total, going up to 140 x 90cm. You can also choose from a black and grey or brown and tan combination. Personally, we think the black and grey colour is a great neutral choice for most homes. While this isn’t perhaps the most exciting doormat looks-wise, it’s certainly extremely effective and does an excellent job of keeping hallways clean.

Key details – Size (cm): 75 x 45, 90 x 60, 200 x 60, 140 x 90; Material: Cotton fibre; Backing: Non-slip rubber; Suitable for: Indoor/sheltered outdoor use

2. Scroll Half Moon Rubber Doormat: Best for outdoors

Price: £5 | Buy now from Dunelm

If you’re looking for a doormat that will survive the changeable British weather one made of rubber is the obvious choice. Strong enough to survive the cold and damp, natural rubber is long-lasting and hard-wearing.

The traditionally patterned half-moon doormat from Dunelm is also the best choice to have outside your door if you’re out walking in the countryside regularly, as its ridges are ideal for scraping mud off. Rubber is also extremely grippy, meaning this mat won’t slide around, providing a stable entrance to your home.

Dunelm’s doormat is also a steal at only £5. You can’t use this mat indoors though, as the rubber could discolour carpets or floorboards. Keep the doormat clean by wiping down regularly to remove mud and dirt.

Key details – Size: 75 x 45 (at widest point); Material: Natural non-slip rubber; Suitable for: Outdoor use

Buy now from Dunelm

3. Habitat Hello Doormat: Best for style on a budget

Price: £7 | Buy now from Argos

Habitat’s doormat is extremely reasonably priced at only £7, particularly as it’s suitable for use both indoors and in sheltered outdoor areas. Made from 100% natural coir, it’s rugged enough to capture dirt, debris and moisture from your shoes while still looking stylish. The mat has a durable PVC backing that keeps it firmly in place on the floor and prevents any slippage. It’s not washable but easy to keep clean with a stiff brush and a shake outside. What’s more, this doormat has a fun, stylised print with “Hello” spelt out in an artistic font – hopefully making visitors feel welcome when they arrive at your door.

Although it’s a little bit smaller than our other doormats at 60cm x 40cm, it would be ideal for smaller entranceways, or those in smaller homes that don’t want a doormat to dominate a room. Do note that the mat is not suitable to use on carpets, as it could discolour or damage them. You should also expect some shedding from the coir to begin with – this is totally normal and you won’t notice any difference in the overall performance of the doormat.

Key details – Size (cm): 60 x 40; Material: 100% coir; Backing: PVC; Suitable for: Indoor/sheltered outdoor use

Buy now from Argos

4. Likewise Matting Recyclon Mayfair Bee Sweet Mat: Best for indoors

Price: £20 | Buy now from Lakeland

This lovely soft doormat is ideal for indoor use. It’s extremely comfy underfoot, with a fluffy pile that won’t hurt your bare feet. Despite its soft appearance, the doormat is made from a super absorbent microfibre yarn that’s great at dealing with dirt.

The microflex backing is nice and grippy, keeping the mat stable and in place at all times. It’s also an excellent choice for those looking for eco-friendly options. Made from 20% recycled materials and being 100% recyclable, the doormat also creates zero waste during manufacture. Moreover, you can wash it to keep it looking fresh for longer.

Backed by a three-year Lakeland guarantee, this doormat is also suitable to use on carpets as it has a non-stain backing. There’s the potential for this doormat to lose a little bit of fluff as it’s first used, so be aware of this. It’s also not suitable to use outside.

Key details – Size (cm): 75x50; Material: 100% microfibre yarn; Backing: Microflex; Suitable for: Indoor use

Buy now from Lakeland

5. Vader Vision Doormat: Best luxury doormat

Price: £190 | Buy now from Ruggable

Want to invest in a luxury doormat? Then look no further than the clever two-piece system from Ruggable. This rug is made up of a cover and mat, with the covers being interchangeable and washable. So you can add to your collection or change your look at any time. Covers on their own cost £90 and there’s a huge range available – we’ve plumped for a classic Star Wars design, but there are also lots of fun and contemporary options available, as well as some Marvel and Disney ones.

The washable cover is made with heavy-duty bristles to trap dirt and mud and uses UV-resistant colours to keep your doormat looking at its best in all elements. It’s also made to order to reduce waste. The rubber backing is extremely grippy and anti-slip, although we should point out that it’s also quite heavy. While covers are 55cm x 85cm, the rubber mat is larger at 60cm x 90cm, so do be aware that you’ll need a big enough doorway to fit this. The doormat can be used indoors, or in a sheltered outdoor porch.

Key details – Size (cm): 85 x 55 (cover), 90 x 60 (mat); Material: Polyester and Polyurethane; Backing: Natural rubber; Suitable for: Indoor/sheltered outdoor use

Buy now from Ruggable

6. Hello Sausage Doormat: Best for large houses

Price: £27 | Buy now from Red Candy

If you’re lucky enough to live in a large house, why not invest in a long runner doormat that covers a substantial area. There won’t be any way for people or pets to leave mud on the floor once they’ve walked the length of this doormat.

Bombay Duck is known for its quirky and fun doormats and this adorable mat is no exception, complete with a cute Dachshund in a sweater stretched across its length. Made from 100% Coir with a PVC backing, it’s hard-wearing, absorbent and stays in place with no slippage.

It’s only suitable for indoor use and we did notice that it sheds more coir initially than some other doormats. However, it’s great at dealing with mud and moisture, and is sure to be a talking point in any home with its fun design.

Key details – Size (cm): 120 x 45; Material: 100% coir; Backing: PVC; Suitable for: Indoor use

Buy now from Red Candy