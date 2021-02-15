The best rotary washing lines in 2024: Our expert picks

Easier on your wallet – and the environment – than a tumble dryer, the best rotary washing lines are designed for drying your clothes effectively outdoors. However, some modern varieties can be brought inside, sparing your washing from the rain and offering greater capacity than a clothes airer. Not bad for such a humble bit of kit, eh?

We’ve thoroughly examined the washing line market, taking a deep-dive into each product’s specifications and extensive user reviews to work out which models are best for efficiently drying your piles of wet laundry.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best rotary washing lines to buy, complete with all the key information you need to know. Prices start from £25, so there’s something for all budgets.