Best trees for small gardens in 2024: Give your garden a splash of colour

Type of soil – Gardens in the UK tend to have either clay soil, silt soil or sandy soil. Clay soil is heavy, sticky and slow draining; silt soil is easily compacted; and sandy soil tends to be gritty and light and will dry out quickly. Knowing your soil type will help greatly in choosing which trees will flourish, versus those that may not grow so well.

Amount of sunlight or shade – Depending on your garden’s aspect and the surrounding buildings or existing trees, the amount of sun it receives might range from full, all-day sunshine to full or dappled shade, to only early morning or late afternoon light. North-facing gardens will often have less direct sunlight and are typically more sheltered and much shadier, while south-facing gardens soak up the sun but will also bear the brunt of any scorching hot spells.

Weather conditions – A lot of trees appreciate a sheltered spot, while an area that’s open to high winds or plenty of rain will need hardier trees to be able to withstand such inclement weather.

Why are you planting your tree?

Considering your main purpose for planting a tree is a great way to narrow down your options. For example, if you intend the tree to be a privacy barrier between you and your neighbours, you might look at pleached trees. They twist their branches together to create a screening effect with their canopy, while still keeping their trunks relatively bare. Alternatively, if you’re mainly looking for a lightly shaded spot to sit beneath in the heat of summer you should look for a tree that typically has a generous spread of foliage.

It’s also highly recommended to plant trees that are native to the area. This will not only benefit local wildlife and ecosystems, it will also require less maintenance as the trees will naturally thrive left to their own devices.

How tall is too tall for your tree?

The eventual height and spread are a significant factor in choosing a tree; even the tiniest saplings can eventually tower over your house if it’s in their genes. If it grows enough, the canopy may eventually cross boundary lines, casting shade on your neighbour’s property or blocking their windows. If that happens then be prepared to trim the tree or you may face some unpleasant disputes.

Don’t forget that some trees will have only shallow roots while others will have deep roots that can spread up to three times the height of the tree itself. If planted next to buildings, this may cause damage to the foundations, so be mindful.

If you’re worried, look for dwarfing rootstock, which reduces the chance of excessively tall trees.

What stage of tree growth are you looking for?

Aside from any benefits you’d like to get from your tree, it’s also worth considering how much work you’re willing to put in.

Specimen or semi-mature trees are larger and typically more expensive, but they will make an immediate impact in your garden, including giving you shade or privacy. If you want to buy a tree that’s already established, you’re better off doing this in late autumn onwards, when you can plant it out straight away.

On the other hand, if you plant a sapling or a much smaller tree and then cultivate it yourself it will take longer to reach the height and shape you’re after, but it’s a labour of love. These trees are often available to be purchased potted or in containers.