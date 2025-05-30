Five easy steps to clean your pizza oven ready for the perfect slice

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

If your pizza oven has been stored away all winter, it’s worth taking some time now to give it a clean, so it’s spic and span before your next pizza party. If you’re one step ahead and have already been enjoying a home-made slice in the garden, it’s worth knowing how to clean it properly to keep it in tip-top condition.

Whether you have an extra-large oven or a more compact portable model, cleaning your pizza oven will ensure its longevity. Pepperoni, nduja and melted mozzarella might make for delicious toppings, but they can make quite the mess on your stone.

It’s a good idea to tackle all of your outdoor cooking equipment at the same time and clean the BBQ, fire pit and pizza oven in one hit. Doing this is not only a great form of self discipline but it means gatherings will be far more effortless and enjoyable the next time you do your party prep.

We asked Kevin Brown, Head of Customer Product Experience at Ooni, for advice on how to clean a pizza oven. Here’s what he suggests.

How to clean your pizza oven

The cleaning process for a standard gas, wood, charcoal or multi-fuel pizza oven is similar, but you should always check your pizza oven user manual for detailed care and maintenance advice.

1. Clean the interior

High heat is good for cleaning and much of the pizza debris will burn off while cooking. After you’ve made your pizza, run the oven at its highest temperature for about 30 minutes to burn off any food residue left inside.

2. Cool off

Before you clean the interior and exterior, make sure your pizza oven has been turned off and has cooled down completely after use. It’s advisable to wear protective gloves for safety.

3. Brush away

A cleaning tool such as a wire brush, can be your saving grace when it comes to a satisfying clean inside your pizza oven. You can use it in a sideways motion or back and forth to loosen any debris inside and scrub away burnt on dough and toppings. Sweep the mess to the sides and out of the front of your pizza oven. If your pizza oven has solid fuel grates, you can also use the brush to dislodge mess and free up any blocked holes.

4. Clear the debris

Once the oven is cool, put a pair of protective gloves on and use a paper towel to give the interior a wipe down to remove any further debris. If there are still burnt-on bits you can remove the baking stone, turn it over and place it back inside. The idea behind this is that the high temperatures from the pizza oven will help to burn off any stubborn stains or debris, so next time you go to cook it should look much better.

If you’re still not happy with the clean, you can remove the baking stone and lightly scrub it with a little water. Dry it thoroughly and place it back in the oven and heat it at 60°C for two hours so that it dries effectively.

It’s worth noting, though, that you should never submerge your stone in water, as the surface is porous and it’s unlikely it will be fully dry when you next go to use it. This could lead to your stone cracking and breaking under the high temperatures.

If your pizza oven has stainless-steel components, you can use a specific cleaner such as Bar Keeper’s Friend to clean these parts. For any glass components, you can use a dedicated glass cleaner to wipe away any mess. Once dry, you should run the oven for 20 minutes to burn off any residue

5. Tackle the outside

You can clean the exterior of your pizza oven using a damp microfibre cloth, then dry it straight away with another cloth to prevent rust. Less is more when it comes to cleaning a pizza oven, so avoid using abrasive cleaning products or harsh chemicals, as they can corrode or contaminate the oven. To clean any oily, black creosote around your pellet hopper or chimney, you can use a soapy warm water and a soft sponge, but remember to dry this area thoroughly after use.

Why it’s important to clean your pizza oven

Just like any cooking appliance, it’s important to clean your pizza oven to ensure it remains in good working order. Due to the high temperatures of a pizza oven, the interiors tend to clean themselves, but it will need attention to keep it in good working order and to prevent fires. While your pizza oven is designed for outside use, it’s not indestructible so it’s important to keep it covered and protected from the elements when not in use.

“I always make sure I clean my pizza oven after every use to keep it in prime condition” says Lynsey Crombie, TV’s Queen of Clean and author of The 15 Minute Clean. “I use a microfibre cloth for the inside and buff the outside down with a little white vinegar solution on a lint-free cloth. It gives it a lovely shine so that it looks great and ready for the next time we have a pizza party.”