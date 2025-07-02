How to keep your BBQ clean and ready for summer  

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

With the promise of sunnier weather on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to clean your BBQ and get it ready for summer entertaining. If you invested in one of the best BBQs last summer and have kept it hidden away all winter, it’s most likely in need of a refresh.

With a little TLC, it’s easy to get your BBQ looking box-fresh again and ready for some serious burger action. And once you’re in full BBQ mode, having an effective way to clean it after each use will make the post-party tidy up that bit easier.

Here’s advice from the experts at Char-broil and Astonish on how to keep your BBQ looking pristine all season long.

How to clean your BBQ

1. Burn off the mess

Ten minutes at 350 degrees

Let it cool and wipe away the remains

If you’re using a gas BBQ, keep it on for 10 minutes at a high heat of 350 degrees after cooking as this will burn off even the stickiest food remains and help cut through the grease left behind. “This is similar to the way a self-cleaning oven works,” Char-Broil barbecue expert Ian Clifford says. “Once you’ve turned your BBQ off, allow it to cool down until it’s safe enough to use a brush or damp cloth to wipe away the remaining ash from the grates. If you don’t have a suitable brush, you can use a scraper or a metal scourer to dislodge any ash and then simply brush it away. Be mindful to wipe it down neatly with a soft cloth after brushing to avoid any metal bristles getting into your food.”

The protocol for cleaning charcoal barbecues is slightly different, however. “Simply dip a damp sponge into the ash and clean the grate,” says Ian. “The ash slurry cleans away any incrustations and you can rinse the grate with water. This is best done in the garden as the rinsed ash mixture acts as fertiliser.”

2. Deep clean the grills and drip pan

Use warm, soapy water

Baking soda and white vinegar work for deeper stains

Whether it’s a gas or charcoal BBQ, you’ll need to make sure your BBQ has fully cooled before cleaning. Take out the BBQ grills, drip pan and gather any BBQ accessories such as tongs and use warm, soapy water to clean these. For deeper stains you can use a mixture of 1:1 baking soda and white vinegar or for stubborn marks, use a specialist oven and grill cleaner.

“By cutting through any burnt-on food or grease that has built up, your BBQ will look and feel brand new in no time,” says Olivia Young, product development scientist at Astonish. “Make sure you check if the product you’re using to clean your BBQ is abrasive or not. If it is, just take care to ensure you avoid scratching and always allow the BBQ to fully cool before starting the clean up. Simply dampen a sponge with clean, warm water and use this to apply the product as needed. Rub the surface using a circular motion to lift and remove stains and food residues. Wipe away the product, rinse and repeat for tougher stains. And to try to prevent food burning onto the grill while cooking, have a number of damp cotton rags to hand so if things do get a little messy, you can clean it away before it sticks.”

To get the best from your grill grates, Ian suggests frequently re-seasoning them by greasing them very lightly with oil, particularly when new. “If rust occurs, it’s an indication that the grates have not been seasoned enough or the seasoning has been burned off,” he says. He recommends cleaning with a specialist BBQ brush, and then reapplying oil and heating the BBQ to reseason the grates.

3. Don’t forget the exterior

Wipe with a damp cloth

Buff it dry

You can wipe down the outside of your BBQ with a damp cloth and then buff it dry. ‘If you have a stainless steel BBQ, avoid cleaning in direct sunlight,’ suggests Olivia. ‘Wait for the weather to be slightly overcast before cleaning, as the hot sun can make it hard to remove streaks from stainless-steel surfaces.’

How to clean your bbq smoker

If you have an offset BBQ smoker, keeping its interior clean will maintain its performance and reduce the ash build up that can restrict airflow. Follow the advice from step two for cleaning the grills and drip pan by soaking them in warm, soapy water. You can wash with baking soda and vinegar solution to dislodge any burnt-on grease. Rinse and dry thoroughly.

Once the ash has completely cooled inside the firebox or bottom of the smoker, clear it using a dustpan and brush or cordless handheld vacuum, but do make sure the ash has completely cooled before cleaning. If you have a smoker chimney, dislodge any soot with the brush and use a damp cloth to give the exterior a clean, removing any ‘creosote’ around the smoker chimney with a soft sponge and soapy warm water. Remember to dry this area thoroughly after use.

Why is it important to clean your BBQ grills?

When night falls and the party ends, cleaning your BBQ may feel like one chore too many, but keeping on top of the cleaning process after each use will save you time and effort in the long run. “While those sausages and burgers will taste delicious after being cooked on the BBQ or grill, they do often leave behind a bit of a mess and burnt-on food and grease are a pretty tough combination to clean,” says Olivia. “While you might be tempted to leave them, if you close the lid and wait until next time, any greasy residue will get stuck to the grills and you’ll find it much harder to clean when you need it set up. And when you’re in a hurry to get the food cooked and the party started, having a clean and tidy BBQ to start cooking with is one less thing to worry about.”