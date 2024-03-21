Ring doorbell deals: Get a FREE Echo speaker in Amazon’s Spring sale
Grab a Ring Video Doorbell Plus and get a free Echo Pop smart speaker in Amazon's Spring Deal Days
Our favourite video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus, is down to just under £100 in Amazon’s Spring sale from an average of £135. Not only is this the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday, but you can also pick up an Echo Pop smart speaker at no extra cost.
Just make sure to buy before Monday 25 March when this deal is set to expire, and you’ll never miss a delivery again.
Did the Ring Video Doorbell Plus get a good review?
- In our full Ring Video Doorbell Plus review, we awarded it a five-star rating.
- It also received an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Ring Video Doorbell Plus?
- In our view, the Ring Doorbell Plus is the best Ring doorbell for most people. Why’s that? Well, for starters, we found it very simple to use and incredibly responsive across our testing period.
- It offers many improvements over the regular Ring Video Doorbell 4 too, including the ability to capture “head-to-toe” images of visitors via its 150-degree vertical field of view and strong 1536p image quality.
- You’ve also got nifty functionality such as colour night vision and package detection.
Are there any disadvantages to this Ring Video Doorbell Plus?
- You won’t be getting advanced features such as video pre-roll found on the Ring Doorbell 4 or 3D Motion detection utilised on the Ring Doorbell Pro 2.
- It also only works over a single-band Wi-Fi connection, although we didn’t find this affected its performance.
- The Ring Video Doorbell Plus doesn’t come with a chime, which means it will only ring on your phone – luckily, the bundled Echo Pop takes care of that issue.
How has the Ring Video Doorbell Plus’ price changed over time?
- The lowest price the Ring Video Doorbell Plus has ever been was £90 across a few days of Black Friday last year. Now just £10 more than that, and £35 down from its £135 average price, this is the second cheapest we’ve seen it since it launched in April 2023.
- The bundled Echo Pop ordinarily costs £20, so that’s an extra £20 saved on top!
- At launch, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus cost £160.
