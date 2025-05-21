5 common problems with your Dyson and how fix them

Dyson vacuum cleaners have earned a reputation for their power and quality but that doesn't mean they’re immune to issues

It’s no secret that Dyson vacuums, with their impressive suction and clever design, are a favourite worldwide. With a significant market share, around 20%, you’ve probably seen (or own) one. And let’s face it, at prices like £750 for the newest cordless versions, you expect them to last. So, when your Dyson starts acting up, whether it’s losing power or just won’t turn on, knowing the common issues and fixes can get it running like new again.

We chatted to three experts to address some of the most common issues, so you can work out if you can fix your vacuum cleaner – or whether you need to buy a new one.

1. A clogged filter

This is the most common complaint for many vacuums, not just Dyson. Top brands such as Shark, Hoover and Henry will also suffer from this from time to time. There are a few reasons why your vacuum might not be sucking up the dust and debris as easily, starting with a clogged filter.

As Brian Johnson, appliance expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk explains: “The filter accumulates a lot of dust, which over time limits the airflow in the vacuum and therefore reduces the suction.”

This one is an easy fix thankfully – you just need to wash it. Not sure how to wash a Dyson filter? Remove it and then run it under warm water until it runs clear. Just don’t forget to allow it to dry for 24 hours before reusing it as it could damage your machine.

Brian offers a practical tip: “Buying a second filter to use while the first is drying means you can carry on using your vacuum.”

2. A blockage in the hose

Blockages can occur throughout your vacuum’s airflow pathway, drastically reducing suction power. The resulting strain on the motor can also cause overheating and cause a safety shutdown, so your Dyson stops working. This is a common issue for many vacuum cleaners but can be sorted pretty easily.

“Take off the hose and check for obstructions such as solid objects or clumps of dust, removing them carefully without damaging the hose,” says Brian.

If you can’t reach the blockage, you can use a long object like a broom handle (just never use sharp objects). It’s also a good idea to check the brush bar for wrapped hair or debris, as this can also affect how your vacuum is working.

3. A full dustbin

It might seem obvious, but a full dustbin can significantly impact your Dyson’s performance and may even cause it to totally stop working. Katie Lilywhite, AO‘s floorcare expert, points out: “Loss of suction is usually caused by clogged filters, a full dustbin or debris stuck in the hose.”

It’s not just loss of suction that a full bin can create, it can also lead to overheating, which can cause the vacuum to shut down. Before it gets to that, there’s a simple solution.

“Always empty the vacuum once the dustbin is full to avoid damaging the machine,” recommends Brian.

4. A faulty trigger

Trigger mechanisms, especially in newer Dyson cordless models, can develop faults over time.

“We replace lots of faulty triggers on the Dyson V10 and V11 and we offer a remote option where customers not local to us can post us their Dysons for repair,” says James Gunter, founder of The Vacuum Wizard, independent specialists in Dyson handheld vacuum cleaners and spare parts says.

Wondering if your Dyson’s trigger is the culprit? The most obvious clue is that it won’t turn on, even when fully charged. You might also find it’s working intermittently or you have to really force the trigger to get it going. Fixing this is usually best left to a professional, but thankfully, trigger repairs are often quite simple.

5. An issue with the battery

All cordless vacuums, including Dyson’s models, rely on their batteries. These do naturally degrade over time, which can be the reason behind why your vacuum has stopped working.

“Dyson cordless vacuums should last a good ten years with regular servicing and maybe a replacement battery every four or so years,” says James.

To maximise battery performance, make sure you store your Dyson (or at least the batteries) at room temperature – extreme temperatures can degrade the battery. It’s also a good idea to fully use up the battery and fully recharge it every so often. And if your run-time has significantly decreased, it’s probably time for a new battery.

While brand batteries can be expensive – Dyson batteries are pricey, costing over £100 for the newer models – don’t be tempted to buy cheaper versions elsewhere. These are not usually made to the highest quality, leading to faster degradation and ultimately costing you more.

When to repair vs. when to replace

When faced with a Dyson that isn’t working, you might wonder whether to repair or replace it. Gunter offers this perspective: “Most Dysons can be repaired; it’s just down to whether it’s economically viable to do so.”

He says if the model of the Dyson vacuum starts with a V i.e., V6, V7, V8, V10 etc., it’s worth repairing, although if it has multiple faults, it might not be viable.

Brian says that there are usually obvious signs that your vacuum cleaner needs repairing. “Causes for concern include strange noises or smells, electrical issues such as not switching on or intermittent power, broken parts or operating issues even after replacing filter or bag and cleaning the vacuum,” he says.

Sometimes however, a replacement is the better option. Katie suggests that aside from age, which naturally decreases their performance, loss of suction is one to keep an eye on.

“If cleaning or replacing filters doesn’t restore performance, it’s likely time for a new one,” she says.

How to prolong your vacuum’s life

Preventative maintenance and regular cleaning will help to extend any vacuum’s lifespan.

“A vacuum cleaner, like many appliances, is a complex and sophisticated machine,” says Brian. “It has moving parts and electrical components, any of which can go wrong but keeping the vacuum in good condition with regular cleaning and maintenance will help to extend its working life.”

Monthly maintenance tasks should include:

Washing filters (according to manufacturer instructions)

Checking for and removing blockages

Emptying and cleaning out the bin

Removing hair and debris from the brush bar

Wiping down the exterior and checking for cracks or damage

Dyson vacuums represent a significant investment but with proper care, they can provide many years of reliable service. Most common issues—suction loss, blockages and battery problems—can be resolved through regular maintenance and timely intervention.

As James says: “Dyson cordless vacuums should last a good 10 years with regular servicing and maybe a replacement battery every four or so years”.