Why is my Shark vacuum not working?

When your Shark vacuum suddenly stops performing as expected, it can be frustrating, especially if you’re in the middle of a clean. The good news is that many common Shark vacuum issues have simple solutions you can handle yourself, without calling in a professional or shelling out for a costly replacement.

If your Shark vacuum has suddenly stopped working, answering these questions and following the tips might help you get back to cleaning the same day.

1. Is it plugged in?

Before diving into more complex troubleshooting, start with the basics. If you have a corded model, is it properly plugged in? It sounds simple, but it does happen (and yes, I’m speaking from personal experience). If it’s plugged in and still not working, try plugging another device into the same socket to confirm it’s delivering power.

If there is power, then it may be that the fuse on the plug itself has blown, which will need changing. If you change the fuse and it blows again, it’s probably a sign that there’s an internal electrical fault within your machine. In these cases, stop using the machine and chat to a professional.

2. Is there a blockage?

“The most common culprit for a Shark vacuum to stop working is a blockage,” says Katie Lilywhite, AO’s floorcare expert. “Hair, dust or debris can easily clog the hose, filters or brush roll. If left, this can also cause unpleasant smells.”

A blockage will affect the suction power and can even cause the Shark vacuum to shut itself off, especially if the motor starts overheating. Turn off your vacuum and check all the different parts of machine – the hose, the wand and the brush roll – for any blockages.

3. Does the bin need emptying?

Appliance expert Brian Johnson at MyJobQuote says a full dustbin can often hinder the performance of your Shark vacuum cleaner.

“If the dustbin goes beyond its full capacity without being emptied, it can cause a loss of suction. Always empty the vacuum once the dustbin is full to avoid damaging the machine.”

If you have a particularly dusty home or pets, you might want to consider emptying it even earlier. Not all grime is created equal and some dirt can cause more strain on the vacuum than everyday dust.

4. Does the filter need washing?

Shark vacuums typically include both pre-motor and post-motor filters. When these become clogged with dust and debris, this can cause problems, says cleaning and organisation expert Heidi Phillips.

“If the filter is full of dirt and dust, then it can block air flow. This in turn can cause the motor to overheat, which can damage the vacuum and decrease its life expectancy.”

A dirty filter can also cause unpleasant odours and reduce the suction of the vacuum. Most Shark filters need regular cleaning. If you use it daily, then it will need cleaning more frequently, such as every week. Remove each filter according to the user manual’s instructions, then rinse with cold water only until the water runs clear. Heidi also says to avoid using any harsh chemicals when cleaning, as they can damage the filter.

Allow the filters to air dry completely for 24 hours before reinstalling. Never put wet filters back in your vacuum as this can damage the motor. For more information, we have a full guide explaining how to clean your vacuum filter.

5. Is the brush roll spinning?

A brush roll that isn’t spinning properly impacts your vacuum’s suction and cleaning ability, especially on carpets. If the brush isn’t turning, check for entangled hair or string.

To do this, just remove the floorhead. Each model detaches in its own way, so double check the manual for how to do this. Then clear any debris from the bristles. If there is anything wrapped around the brush roll that you can’t pull off, carefully cut it away with scissors. Give it a quick wipe to remove any further dust or debris and then reattach.

Many Shark vacuums have an indicator light or even an error code, depending on your model, that alerts you to when the brush roll is jammed.

6. Is the battery fully charged?

If you own a cordless Shark vacuum, battery issues could be the culprit. Check that:

The battery is properly seated in its housing: If it’s not connected properly, it won’t be able to send power to the machine

If it’s not connected properly, it won’t be able to send power to the machine It’s been adequately charged: Complete charging cycles usually take a minimum of three hours.

Complete charging cycles usually take a minimum of three hours. The charging dock connections are clean and making proper contact: If it’s not, then it won’t charge fully

If it’s not, then it won’t charge fully The battery isn’t damaged: A damaged battery will, naturally, not work to its full capacity

As with most cordless vacuum batteries, Shark batteries will lose capacity over time. If your vacuum runs for significantly shorter periods than when new, it might be time for a battery replacement.

I have two batteries on the go for my Shark vacuum cleaner. Not only does this mean that you’re never caught short, but it also means you’re not constantly using one battery and prematurely aging it. By rotating two batteries, it distributes the usage and can extend the lifespan of both.

7. Did it shut itself off in the middle of a clean?

“Overheating can be another reason for your vacuum to stop suddenly,” says Katie. “If the vacuum’s been running for a while or the filters are clogged, the motor may shut off to protect itself.”

If this happens to you, it’s best to turn it off and, if it’s a corded model, unplug it. Then let it cool down for at least 30 minutes. Before turning on, check for blockages or see if the filters need a clean.

Remember, each model will work slightly differently, so if you’re having an issue, it’s a good idea to check the official Shark troubleshooting guide. The site takes you step-by-step through the most common issues to help you solve the problem.

When to seek professional help

Sadly, sometimes a DIY fix just won’t get your machine working again.

“If your Shark vacuum experiences a loss of suction that is not resolved by the basic troubleshooting, you will need to take the machine for a professional repair,” says Brian. “Other causes for concern include strange noises of smells, broken parts and electrical issues such as not switching on or intermittent power.”

Shark offers a good warranty coverage – corded models are usually covered for five years, while cordless models typically have a two-year warranty period. Contact Shark customer service if you’re not sure if your machine is still covered.