Herman Miller Mirra 2 review: A brilliant office chair for nearly sensible money

Herman Miller is renowned for manufacturing high quality ergonomic office chairs, several of which we have put to the test and have been very impressed with.

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 is no exception. In fact, I’d argue it’s very nearly as good as the brand’s most premium offering, the Aeron, despite costing a little bit less.

Buy now from Wellworking

Herman Miller Mirra 2 review: What do you get for the money?

Rather poetically, Herman Miller calls the Mirra 2 the “butterfly office chair”, a reference to the unique shape of its backrest. The chair is available with a plastic “Triflex” back (around £779 from Wellworking) or with an upholstered mesh back (around £845 from Wellworking). The sample that I was sent to test had the latter.

In terms of adjustable features, there’s a lot to like about the Mirra 2. Its vinyl padded arms are fully adjustable, allowing you to customise their height, angle, depth and width, and the chair’s “Flex Front” feature allows you to adjust the depth of the seat via a bendy flap. You can also make subtle adjustments to the tightness of the chair’s lumbar support via two dials towards the base of the backrest and all the core adjustments are here, including seat height and backrest tilt (as well as tilt tension and tilt limiter), plus forward tilt.

Buy now from Wellworking

Herman Miller Mirra 2 review: What do we like?

The Mirra 2 is very comfortable, and the butterfly design does a very good job of supporting the whole of your back, from the base of your spine to your shoulders.

As I’ve already briefly hinted at, the Mirra 2 could reasonably be compared to Herman Miller’s Aeron office chair in terms of comfort. Having reviewed the Aeron, I’d be tempted to recommend the Mirra 2 to those that can’t quite stretch their office chair budget into four figures. Indeed, while the Mirra 2 does cost a couple of hundred pounds less, it’s very nearly as comfortable and supportive and it offers the same range of adjustments. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to pick one up for under £700 in one of Wellworking’s sales.

It’s stylish, too, and comes available in a choice of colours including turquoise, cappuccino and – for those that want a chair that will stand out – lime green.

Herman Miller Mirra 2 review: What could be improved?

There are very few complaints I have about the Mirra 2 in terms of its comfort or design.

At around £850, however, it’s still very expensive (even if it is a fair bit cheaper than the Aeron), and so it will inevitably fall outside the budget of many home office workers.

Herman Miller Mirra 2 review: Should I buy it?

That being said, a good office chair – much like a mattress – is an important investment, particularly if you spend a lot of time sitting at a desk.

The Mirra 2 might be expensive, then, but it’s a fantastic office chair: it’s comfy and comes with a great selection of adjustable features. If you can afford it, I’d argue it’s well worth the money.

Buy now from Wellworking

