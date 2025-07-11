These are the office chairs I’d buy this Prime Day

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

I’ve been reviewing office chairs for a few years now, and good discounts on some of the best ergonomic furniture aren’t all that common – especially where high-end chairs such as the Herman Miller Sayl or the Aeron are concerned.

However, I’ve said before that you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get yourself a decent home working set up, and there are plenty of office chairs under the £400 mark. And with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, some of our recommended office chairs are now even cheaper.

The Sihoo M57 is a fully adjustable, ergonomic office chair that we’re used to seeing on sale during peak deals periods such as Prime Day and Black Friday. And, as if like clockwork, here it is again: now just £170, down from its usual price of £230.

The M57 appears on our roundup of the best office chairs as our favourite option available directly from Amazon. Even at its usual price, it offers plenty of fully adjustable ergonomic features without breaking the bank. These include: back tilt, lumbar support and arms that can be adjusted by height, depth and angle. You also get a headrest, which while not an essential feature, is a nice addition. And the mesh design throughout the chair keeps you cool and comfortable.

If that wasn’t an endorsement enough, I should add that the M57 is the chair that Expert Reviews’ esteemed Deputy Editor Will Georgiadis has in his home office. Think about it: you could have the same office chair as the backbone of this very website, all the while saving yourself £60.

Amazon aside, I’ve also spotted some decent office chair deals over on Boulies’ website, in the brand’s own “Prime Day” sale. We’ve reviewed a number of Boulies’ offerings, including the four-star Recommended Boulies Nubi (was £380, now £230) and the EP460 office chair (was £310, now £270) as well as the Boulies Master gaming chair (was £370, now £290).



