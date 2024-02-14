Are kneeling office chairs good for you?

Are there any downsides to consider?

Restricted movement – A kneeling chair means the user’s feet will not be on the floor. This can limit leg flexibility during use, as well as restricting your ability to move around freely when reaching for items in your surroundings. As a result, this could lead to circulation issues and potential cramping, as well as straining your knees.

Length of use – It’s recommended to only use most kneeling chairs for a maximum of eight hours at a time. As such, those who need to sit for longer periods of time should consider a different chair.

When should you avoid using a kneeling chair?

Whether kneeling office chairs are good for you or not ultimately depends on your own body. For those with lower back pain, or even hip and pelvic pain, kneeling chairs can be a source of relief as body weight is distributed to the knees and legs, alleviating pressure on the lower back and improving blood circulation in the lower part of your body. However for those with knee, leg or foot pain, they can cause extra discomfort.

If you’re someone who needs support to their upper body, or finds that their shoulders and arms are uncomfortable without a rest, then a kneeling chair might not be the best option.

One of the main problems with kneeling office chairs is the lack of arm and upper-body support. These chairs usually don’t have arm rests, and the upper-body support that they offer won’t be the same as with a standard office chair.

