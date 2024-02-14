How to stop an office chair squeaking

Why does your office chair squeak?

The most common causes of a squeaking office chair are either loose parts or stiff joints. Through general use, the metal parts of the chair can often start to move around more freely, causing the seat, backrest and wheels to shift and squeak. More problematically, this can reduce your stability while you’re sitting, and lead to poor posture. Tightening these metal components should put an end to the noise.

If the chair doesn’t have any loose parts, the squeak may also stem from stiffness. In that case, you’ll need to lubricate the joints by applying oil to the mechanisms and patting dry. This reduces friction and allows the joints to move more smoothly, thus eliminating the squeaking sound.

