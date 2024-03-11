Office vs gaming chair: Which should you choose?

In a desk-bound world, we’re often searching for the most comfortable seat to spend our days in – one that won’t cause strain, tension or injury.

Many of us look at gaming chairs as an alternative option for office work – they’re widely touted as being extremely comfortable and certainly appear to be ergonomically friendly.

That said, those who love a gaming session might think just as favourably of an office chair’s ergonomic design and adjustability.

So when it comes to the topic of office vs gaming chair, does a clear winner stand out?

Office chair vs gaming chair: What’s the difference?

There are a few obvious differences between an office chair and a gaming chair – and some less conspicuous ones too. We’ve looked at both chair types in terms of their appearance, structure, support, features, adjustability and comfort to help you decide which you prefer.

Appearance

The first clear difference between both kinds of chairs is what they look like.

An office chair is all about minimalism. Designed to suit a professional or corporate work environment, you’ll typically see sleek lines, elegant shapes and muted colours coming together in the form of a reclining backrest, swivel base and rolling wheels.

A gaming chair prioritises aesthetics over practicality. The shape is modelled after racing car seats, so these are usually brightly coloured with a high winged backrest and a contoured bucket seat to look flashy, modern and “cool”.