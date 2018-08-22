Best washing powder: Keeping your clothes looking fresh and vibrant

Washing powder may not be the sexiest thing to read about, but if your clothes are smelly, stained or lacklustre, then you’re unlikely to be commanding much attention either! A decent washing powder is therefore a must. And there’s probably more to consider when choosing a product than you may have realised.

Are gel, liquid or capsule products better than your traditional box of washing powder? Should you wash your smalls in the same detergent as your table cloth? Should you buy bio or non-bio options? The good news is that we’re here to answer all those questions and plenty more, as well as providing a list of the products we think are the best on the market.

