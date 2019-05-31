However, as the name suggests, this season’s cast won’t be entirely brand new. Love them or hate them, an all-star cast of ex-islanders will be gracing our screens for a second chance at finding love in the villa.

Love Island started all the way back in 2015, and the show has now reached a whopping ten seasons. With ten seasons’ of cast to choose from – that’s over 250 contestants – we know this all-stars lineup is going to be the best yet. We don’t know much about how the format of the show will change yet, but we’re sure it’ll be filled with more drama than ever before. Keep an eye on this page for updates as soon as new info drops.

If you can’t wait that long for your next Love Island fix, you can watch all the previous seasons on the free streaming service, ITVX. Why not watch (or re-watch) season two, which is where the iconic Kady made her debut? Or, you might want to rewatch season five, which is where Molly Mae and Tommy Fury first found love – they’re finally engaged! If you need to access ITVX while you’re on holiday abroad, check out our simple guide on how to watch below.

Love Island 2024: Will there be any changes for Love Island All Stars?

We’re all familiar with the format of summer Love Island by now and ITV has not yet announced if there will be any major changes to the format for Love Island All Stars. However, following the success of the US Love Island Games, we’re sure producers have something good up their sleeves.

As with previous seasons, the show will continue to uphold its commitment to duty of care. This includes a change introduced for the January 2023 season which made the islanders pause all social media activity for the duration of their time on the show. That means no friends, family or social media managers will be allowed to post on any islander’s behalf, which rids us of a bit of juicy family commentary but allows the islanders some peace of mind.This comes alongside a program of “comprehensive psychological support”

In the run-up to previous seasons of Love Island, producers have been known to tease fans on social media with a drip feed of animated videos. The social media accounts, which boldly claim “We own love,” have been silent since the recent Love Island season 9 reunion, so we’ll be keeping an eye out on their pages for any juicy updates. Love Island is the show that launched a thousand commentary accounts, so be sure to keep an eye on Twitter when the show airs for all the drama, hot takes and meme-able moments.

How to watch Love Island 2024 in the UK: ITV2 and ITVX

You can watch all the drama of Love Island All Stars as it happens – from the OGs entering the villa, to the grand finale where one couple shares the £50,000 grand prize – live on ITV2. But what’s fantastic is you don’t necessarily need a TV to do this.

Those without a TV subscription could watch live broadcasts or re-runs of the show on the ITVX website or via the ITVX app, available for free on both Android and iOS.

How to watch Love Island 2024 in the US or anywhere else abroad: use a good VPN service

The best way to watch ITV’s hit reality TV show from outside the UK is to use a good VPN service. While there are a ton of different VPN services, not all of them will let you watch Love Island abroad, so we’ve chosen the best two for the job.

A good VPN service will not only let you access UK streaming sites (like ITV’s free ITVX website) abroad, but it will also shield all your browsing data from everyone; this includes both your ISP and hackers who target vulnerable accounts.

ExpressVPN: Among all the VPN services we’ve tested, ExpressVPN was our favourite for streaming and bypassing the pesky geo-blocking streaming services use. Its useful 24/7 customer support will rectify any setup or connection issues that you have and a single account subscription covers five devices. You also get a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service for any reason. And since watching Love Island via ITVX is free, the total package won’t be much either since you can currently get a 49% discount on ExpressVPN by following the link below.

NordVPN: In terms of the complete package, NordVPN stood out from the rest of the competition. With 24/7 support, a thirty-day money-back guarantee, a beautiful interface and fast streaming performance, there isn’t anything more you could need to stream Love Island or do any online activity you wish. It’s also been independently audited to prove that the company is not recording any of your data so you can have complete peace of mind while on the web.

Who will host Love Island 2024?

Maya Jama

Following the departure of Laura Whitmore, in October 2022 ITV announced that Maya Jama will be taking the wheel, answering many viewers’ prayers to have her present the show. Delighted fans claim that Jama could save the show from an untimely demise by adding spice and a fresh loyal fanbase to the show. Richard Cowles, the managing director of Lifted Entertainment, said, “There are very few people who could fill the role of Love Island host but Maya Jama has it all.”

Love Island won’t be Jama’s first reality TV rodeo, as the television presenter and former BBC Radio 1 DJ has previously presented Channel 4’s The Circle as well as MTV’s True Love or True Lies. Jama will be the third person to host Love Island since the hit show began in 2015, and when she was asked about the role, she claimed, “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders.”