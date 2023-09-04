How to watch the EFL Championship: Action resumes on 15 September

The next live EFL Championship action takes place on Friday, 15 September after the first international break of the season has come to an end.

That evening, Hull City take on Coventry City at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Main Event. The Tigers have made a solid start to their campaign, picking up ten points from their opening five matches, while the Sky Blues have won once, lost once and drawn three times and sit 14th in the table.

Over on Sky Sports Football at 8pm that night, Southampton face Leicester City. Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season and were undefeated in their first four games of the campaign. However, Saints were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland on Saturday and the Foxes lost 1-0 to Hull to leave the clubs seventh and third, respectively.

At 7.45pm on Saturday, 16 September, Cardiff City welcome fellow Welsh club Swansea City to the Cardiff City Stadium for a game that’s live on Sky Sports Football. The Bluebirds are 19th heading into the international break with four points from a possible 15, while the Swans are 22nd having picked up just two points so far this term.

The final live game of the weekend sees Millwall meet Leeds United at noon on Sunday, 17 September. Mid-table Millwall have two wins, two draws and a defeat to their name and are a point ahead of Leeds, who have won once, lost once and drawn three times.