HP Victus (RTX 4050 15-fa1007na) review: A budget gamer with lots of style but less substance

HP Victus review: Design and build quality

HP’s Victus machines have always been some of the best budget gaming laptops for aesthetics, and the latest incarnation continues that trend. The all-black design may not look stereotypically “gamey”, like the Asus TUF and Acer Nitro alternatives, but it’s arguably smarter and looks more upmarket.

The new Victus has a decent selection of ports, though it’s less impressive than the original model. On the left, you’ll find the DC-in, 3.5mm audio jack, SD card reader and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 data port, while on the right side is another USB-A and a USB-C port, both 3.2 Gen 1. The USB-C port supports charging and DisplayPort video output. Also on the right is a gigabit Ethernet port and an HDMI 2.1 video output.

That’s all well and good, but the original Victus machines had a third USB-A port. Granted, cropping the number of USB ports isn’t the end of the world, but I generally expect laptops to get more features over time, not fewer. It’s not even as if HP has bumped up the speed of the remaining USB ports.

At 358 x 255 x 23.5mm (WDH) and 2.31kg the new Victus is a little less wide and deep than the old model but the same thickness. It’s also fractionally lighter. But moving from a 16:10 to a 16:9 display means the thick bezel below the screen is now thicker to the tune of a whopping 30mm. It’s quite an eyesore.

Removing the plastic base plate is not the most straightforward job because, in typical HP style, the plastic clips are tough to undo. Once accomplished, disappointment awaits because there’s no mount for a second SSD. There’s space for one alongside the installed SSD, and the locking screw thread and motherboard contact strips are there. It even has “SSD 2” printed on the board. But the connector is missing.

Adding a second SSD is almost essential for a gaming laptop, given the size of modern games. I forgave the Medion Crawler E40 for this same failing, but it’s a cheaper laptop (when you can get it at £800). HP has rather spoiled the Victus for want of a cheap SSD connector.

The SSD inside the Victus is a Western Digital model that recorded reasonable if unexceptional sequential read and write speeds of 3,940MB/sec and 2,201MB/sec respectively. That’s faster than the Asus TUF A15 but not as fast as the Acer Nitro 17.

Finally, wireless communications are handled by Intel’s ubiquitous and ever-reliable AX211 card, which brings 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to the table.

