HP Pavilion SE 14 review: A fine, cheap laptop for everyday use

If you are looking for a laptop for under £500, there’s every possibility you’ll end up with something built around an outdated or puny chipset like an 8th-generation or Celeron-class Intel processor.

You may also end up with a horrible TN display and speakers that sound like two tin cans connected by a piece of string. A fuzzy webcam, a lack of biometric security and short battery life are also all very real possibilities.

Thankfully, HP thinks the impecunious laptop buyer deserves better, and its Pavilion SE 14 has few such glaring deficiencies.