HP Spectre Fold 17 hands on: A thing of beauty but it’s SO expensive

Its magnesium chassis device feels just great in the hand when it’s closed up and, once you’ve opened it up, you’ll see that the bezels are super thin, lending the whole thing a super sleek look.

It feels just like a premium ultraportable laptop, albeit a rather chunky one, with a lovely smooth matte finish to the lid etc. And while it is heavier than, say, a MacBook Air, it doesn’t feel overly weighty – indeed, 1.6kg including the keyboard is pretty good for a machine that can be converted to a 17in desktop.

What’s most impressive about this machine, though, is its the 3mm radius hinge. It has a smooth, solid action that inspires confidence, and the crease isn’t all that noticeable either, especially with the display brightness turned up. That, says HP, is thanks to metal reinforcement behind the hinge, which ensures it sits flat when you unfold it fully.

I had a quick type on the keyboard, and that feels excellent, too, with just enough travel and a nice springy feedback – it feels surprisingly pleasant to type on. Even the supplied stylus feels high end, and both this and the keyboard charge wirelessly when they’re attached, so you’ll never have to worry about plugging them in to top them up.

Build quality isn’t the only impressive thing about the Fold, however. It has a couple of other neat tricks up its sleeve, too.

With the supplied keyboard sandwiched neatly between the two halves of the folding screen, the Fold 17 resembles a regular clamshell laptop. Pry it open and you can use it just like that, with the keyboard attached to – and covering – the bottom half of the screen. In this mode, only the top half, measuring 12.5in across the diagonal, is available to work on.

Slide the keyboard towards you, however, and you enter what HP calls “extended mode”. Here, an extra strip of the screen is exposed just above the keyboard and, at the same time, the wrist rest neatly drops off the bottom edge to create a comfortable surface upon which to rest your palms. To ensure this extra screen space is usable, HP has worked with Microsoft to extend Windows 11’s snapping feature so that it doesn’t go to waste.

The third configuration becomes apparent when you remove the keyboard entirely and place it on a desk, unfold the screen entirely and pop out the rubber-coated kickstand at the rear. This gives you something resembling a small all-in-one PC, with a 17in, 2,569 x ,1920 display and a LOT more screen real estate to play around with.

I’d love to give one of these a test run myself on a work trip as I always find myself working in a number of different environments. In the cramped environs of a train or plane seat I need something compact that fits on a small table or on my lap. But when I arrive at my hotel, I often hanker after a larger display so I can use two apps or browser windows side by side.

And although it would be possible to achieve a similar effect by carrying around a portable monitor, this would be far more bulky and less convenient than the HP Spectre Fold.

The downside is that with a chassis so slim and thermally unforgiving – unfolded it’s 8.5mm thick, literally pencil thin – the HP Spectre Fold 17 is no workhorse and devices like this probably never will be.

As a result, it houses only a low power 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, although this is backed up with a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.