HP Spectre Fold 17 review: The ultimate “many-in-one”?

The HP Spectre Fold 17 is an amazing device. It takes the folding phone concept and applies it, with some degree of success, to the portable computer, delivering a usable laptop and desktop replacement machine in one highly compact package. It’s a well-made thing and quite delightful in its realisation.

However, this is a laptop – if one can bestow such a label on an exotic device such as this – that is infected with a number of niggly ailments, which I’ll get into in the main body of this review.

Its main problem, however, is a frankly ludicrous price. HP has it on its website at £5,000; a price that might be justifiable if it was perfect or was able to make the tea and do all your work for you. Alas, as you’ll see, impressive though it is, the HP Spectre Fold 17 is not something I can practically recommend.