Huawei P50 Pro: Beating the Galaxy S22 to the punch

It’s been a long time coming, but the Huawei P50 Pro is finally launching in the UK. After originally releasing in China back in August 2021, Huawei’s newest (can I still call it that?) flagship smartphone is at long last entering international markets, alongside the firm’s first clamshell foldable, the Huawei P50 Pocket.

And it’s been a while since a Huawei smartphone arrived on UK shores. Remember how optimistic we were two years ago when we thought the COVID-19 lockdown was just going to last a few weeks? Well, that’s when we last reviewed a Huawei phone – and the P40 Pro is all we’ve had from Huawei’s mobile division ever since.

The P50 Pro, like its predecessor, is Huawei’s latest all-singing and all-dancing flagship. You won’t be surprised to learn that the P50 Pro embodies all of the best bits and pieces we’ve come to expect from Huawei up until this point, and it’s already looking like a flagship that can rub shoulders with the best in the business.

Starting things off, the P50 Pro has an intriguing look this year. This new “Dual-Ring” design consists of a pair of large circles on the rear of the handset, which look a bit like a set of sci-fi binoculars, or two induction hobs, perhaps. Inside these two circles, you’ll find all of the P50 Pro’s cameras, and it comes in a choice of two colours: Cocoa Gold and Golden Black.

It’s certainly an interesting design decision on Huawei’s part, and while it’s probably going to be a bit of a divisive look, there’s no denying that it stands out from the usual lineup of iPhone copycats. On that note, Huawei made sure to mention in my briefing that the P50 Pro is lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, weighing just 190g to the iPhone’s 240g.

That’s despite the P50 Pro’s Curved OLED display being slightly larger from corner to corner, too. This 6.7in screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, with a resolution of 2,700 x 1,228. According to Huawei, the P50 Pro’s display is calibrated to Display P3 and it has an in-screen fingerprint reader (alongside the usual face and PIN unlock methods).

The size of the P50 Pro’s battery has increased to 4,360mAh, and Huawei’s flagship phone now supports 66W wired charging (the P40 Pro was 40W), with wireless speeds increasing from 40W to 50W.

Unsurprisingly, the P50 Pro in the UK gets the same configuration of components as the Chinese version, consisting of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s no Huawei-made Kirin chipset this year, so it will be interesting to see how Qualcomm’s high-end CPU compares in our review tests.

On to the cameras which, as is typical of a Huawei flagship, are the headline act. This year, we have four cameras at our disposal; a main 50MP (f/1.8) sensor, a 40MP (f/1.6) mono camera, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide unit and a 64MP telephoto snapper with 3.5x optical zoom and a max hybrid zoom of 200x.

This combination of cameras comes with a new AI image engine, which Huawei calls “True-Chroma”. According to Huawei, this new engine enables the P50 Pro to capture 50% more of the ambient light spectrum compared to the P40 Pro, with 20% greater hue accuracy. A new XD Fusion Pro colour filter system helps boost light intake by 103% as well, with an enhanced dynamic range of 28%.

The 13MP 100-degree selfie camera sits in a small cutout and this benefits from a new minimum focus distance of just 14cm. Huawei says this can be quite useful to apply eyeliner without a mirror, among other things.

As for software, the P50 Pro comes with EMUI 12, albeit without the fully-licensed version of Android. This means you won’t have access to Google’s core suite of applications and services, such as Gmail and Google Maps, and you have to make do with Huawei’s own (somewhat lacking) App Gallery storefront, too.

As always, we’ll soon find out whether the software detracts from everything else the P50 Pro offers when it finally releases in the coming weeks. Prices start at €1,199, with UK pricing yet to be confirmed.