Huawei FreeClip review: Earbud couture

Huawei has pushed the boat out when it comes to wacky design this year. It released the Watch Buds, which house a pair of earbuds inside a fully functioning smartwatch in March, and the FreeBuds 5 – open-fit earbuds with bulbous, tear-drop stems – a month later.

Its latest headphones, the Huawei FreeClip, are equally out there where aesthetics are concerned. If you were to see someone wearing these walking down the street, you would be forgiven for mistaking them for large, shiny earrings.

READ NEXT: Best wireless earbuds

Their appearance will certainly be divisive – I don’t think I’m quite trendy enough to pull them off – but their open-ear design has some practical benefits. You can remain fully aware of what’s happening around you with them clipped to your ears and the fact that no part of the buds extends into your ear canals makes it surprisingly easy to forget you’re wearing them. The sonic experience they deliver isn’t bad either, although they’re no match for similarly priced earbuds that create a seal to isolate sound and dampen external distractions.

If you’re a cool cat looking to make a statement with your audio tech while remaining engaged with your surroundings, they’re worth considering, and the increasing popularity of open-fit earbuds may see them gain some traction in the mainstream market. But the inherent limitations of their design mean they can’t be relied on by those in search of daily drivers for use when commuting or in a noisy gym.