Huawei MateBook 16s (2023) review: An absolute steal

Huawei MateBook 16s review: What you need to know

If you put the 2022 and 2023 MateBook 16s models side-by-side and asked me to tell the two apart even I couldn’t do it. They are exactly the same in size, shape, weight and colour. The only option is a pretty uninspired silver-grey called Space Grey.

Now, there was nothing wrong with the design of the 2022 16s, it was a clean, modern, efficient if rather uninspired, piece of product realisation. But if you look at it alongside the latest machines from Asus and Apple, it’s, well, a little uninspiring.

The big difference is the new CPU. Out goes the 14-core Alder Lake Core i7-12700H and in comes a 14-core Raptor Lake Core i9-13900H. The main difference here is the maximum Turbo frequency. The Core i7 ran out of puff at 4.7GHz but the new i9 can hit 5.4GHz.

Huawei has also made a small improvement to the display but again not to the degree I had expected as its still the same resolution (2.5K) and still uses IPS panel technology. All told, then, Huawei has done enough to keep the MateBook 16s competitive but it should have stretched that bit further to grasp true excellence.

