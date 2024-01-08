Intel unveils high-performance 14th Gen HX laptop chips at CES 2024

As such, they only come with relatively weak integrated Intel UHD Graphics, intended for low-power jobs; instead, the lion’s share of the graphics work is taken up by a discrete graphics chip. All the laptops we’ve seen announced so far at CES 2024 (such as the machines listed above) have discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs inside.

In all, Intel is releasing five of these new high-power chips and the headline specifications look pretty similar to the 13th Gen chips, certainly when it comes to thread and core counts. The top-end Core i9-14900HX, for instance, has 24 total cores (eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores) with 32 threads, just the same as the 13th Gen Core i9 HX chips from last year.

It’s worth noting, however, that Intel has given the top-end 14th Gen Core i7 part a boost, though. The Core i7-14700HX comes with 50% more efficiency cores than before, upping the total core count from 16 to 20.

More differences become apparent when you look at the details. The Max Turbo frequency has risen slightly – here from 5.6GHz to 5.8GHz on the performance cores and from 4GHz to 4.1GHz on the efficiency cores – which should lead to overall performance gains.

There are some new features, too. The new chips support the new Thunderbolt 5 standard, for instance, and also some features from the desktop range, announced last year. One of these, highlighted by Intel at the launch, is Intel Application Optimization, which essentially optimises CPU resources for different games, with the aim of getting the most out of the performance at hand.

Users can see which games on their system have optimisations available for them by using the Intel Application Optimization software, where they can toggle those optimisations on or off. All the new HX CPUs are overclockable, as per previous generations of HX chips.

Intel Core (14th-gen) HX series CPUs: Early verdict

It’s impossible at this stage to say with any certainty how the new chips are going to perform in the real world, but Intel did release some benchmark numbers for the MSI Raider GE78 system. From a cursory look at the Cinebench R23 numbers and comparing those to the Alienware m18’s results, it doesn’t look like the needle has moved much.

But that only reflects one small part of overall system performance. We’ll reserve judgement on the new chips until we’ve had the chance to put a laptop with the new chip inside through our full suite of tests.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll have long to wait until we see our first 14th Gen HX systems through the doors at Expert Reviews with so many newly launched systems released alongside it at CES 2024. Look out for the reviews soon.