Ring Video Doorbell 2 review: Get a BIG saving today

Once the sole domain of the wealthy and paranoid, the ubiquity of internet connections and affordability of smart-home technology has created a new and burgeoning market for video doorbells such as the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

The appeal of such products is manifold: they let you see and speak to who’s at the door without having to actually open the door; they can monitor the outside of your house like a security camera and alert you when motion is detected; and they allow you to be in when you’re out – especially useful if a courier turns up with a package unannounced.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 review: What you need to know

Might as well get this out of the way early: the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the best product of its type you can buy. It may not be the cheapest, but it delivers all the features you need for a price that’s reasonably accessible. It’s easy to set up and extremely easy to use – much more so than its main competitor, the Nest Hello doorbell, which we reviewed recently. It’s cheaper as well.