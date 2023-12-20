Jabra Elite 10 review: The most comfortable earbuds ever?

The Jabra Elite 10 mark a new phase for the Danish manufacturer. It’s released numerous true wireless earbuds over the past few years, including several entries in its Pro and Active ranges, but the Elite 10 are the first to incorporate its new “ComfortFit” technology.

This makes use of a semi-open earbud design combined with oval “EarGels” fashioned from soft silicone to provide a fit that allows for a certain level of ambient awareness and reduces pressure build-up in your ears. I’ll discuss the design in detail later but suffice to say, it’s a hit. By sacrificing a little bit of noise cancelling efficacy, the Elite 10 make huge gains in the wearability department to become some of the most comfortable earbuds on the market.

And with a strong audio performance, plenty of useful features and great build quality to complement that ultra-comfortable fit, the Jabra Elite 10 are a true wireless option worth serious consideration.