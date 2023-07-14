KitchenAid Artisan Kettle review: Get one for less this Black Friday
Eye-catching and tangibly well-designed, the KitchenAid Artisan Kettle is a teatime classic
Pros
- Variable temperature settings
- Fast, quiet boiling
- Aesthetically-pleasing design
Cons
- Quite heavy
- Very expensive
Much like the brand’s classic Artisian stand mixer, the KitchenAid Artisan Kettle is highly-finished, has a colourful, eye-catching design and is sturdy and functional. While it’s as pricey a kettle as you’re likely to find, this variable temperature model is the perfect kitchen upgrade for aesthetes, coffee and green tea drinkers or anyone who enjoys a touch of luxury at home.
KitchenAid Artisan Kettle review: What do you get for the money?
While its ~£200 price tag is rather hefty for a kettle, the KitchenAid Artisan does marry form and function in a number of impressive ways. The Artisan has a matte, textured exterior made from hard anodized aluminium and is available in ten different colours including classic Empire Red Pistachio, Inky Blue, Onyx Black and more. The kettle operates off a fairly standard 3000W power supply and has a dual-walled, stainless steel interior for better insulation and heat retention. There is a roomy maximum capacity of 1.5L, with the main body measuring 26 x 21 x 22cm (WDH) and weighing a fairly substantial 2.5kg. The exterior of the kettle also has an old-fashioned, dial temperature gauge, while its 360° swivel base houses the temperature setting handle, which can be set between 50°C and 100°C.
Of course, if close to £200 for a kettle is too rich for your blood, you can find some of the functionality and design verve of the Artisan in kettles that are a good deal cheaper. The Russell Hobbs Attentiv (£70) is a stylish alternative that allows you to heat water at precise 5°C increments, starting from 40°C. The Ninja 1L Rapid Boil (£100) boasts six temperature variations, while the Bosch Styline (£70) and voice-activated Swan Alexa Smart Kettle (£99) both have four temperature settings.
In terms of sleek and shiny designs, the Zwilling Enfinigy Pro (£103) and the Dualit Lite (£90) both have aesthetic appeal similar to the eye-catching KitchenAid Artisan. Although, if you’re in the market for something truly barebones and budget-friendly, the Kenwood Abbey (£30) and John Lewis Anyday (£20) are two very solid performers with more minimal price-tags.
READ NEXT: The best kettles to buy
KitchenAid Artisan Kettle review: What’s good about it?
First off, let’s look at the Artisan’s performance in our rigorous series of group kettle tests. Performing roughly on par with the other 3000W models, the KitchenAid Artisan boiled a litre of water in just 2:22, with a boil rate of 0.52°C/s – for context, the speediest boiler was the Kenwood Abbey at 2:15 and a boil rate of 0.57°C/s. The KitchenAid kettle also showed up well in terms of insulation and heat retention, remaining a cool 33°C on the outside during use, unlike other models whose exterior reached a nigh-hazardous 78°C, and keeping water at a decent temperature over time, measuring 91°C five minutes after coming to a boil. Finally, the Artisan was the best of the lot in terms of sound produced while boiling, registering a peak noise level of just 52.2 dBa, a good ten decibels quieter than the loudest kettle.
As noted above, the Artisan mainly also triumphs in terms of form and functions. The kettle has a beautiful shape and texture, with the wide selection of colours available meaning it’ll be sure to fit into any countertop colour scheme. The handle is nicely textured, well-sized and feels pleasant to grip, while the temperature gauge and boil button move smoothly and emit a pleasant low beep and illuminating white-glow.
The range of temperatures available is impressive, ranging from 50°C to 100°C in increments of 10°C, meaning you can easily bring water to correct temperatures for drinks such as green tea, matcha and coffee without needing to wait for it to cool or add cold water. The temperature gauge on the outside of the kettle itself brings a bit of old-fashioned class to the appliance while also being practical, as it lets you check on the temperature of the water even when it’s off its base.
KitchenAid Artisan Kettle review: What could be better?
Given its steep price, the KitchenAid Artisan would be very difficult to recommend if it had any serious flaws – which, rather surprisingly, it doesn’t. Due to its capaciousness, build quality and its dual-walled construction, the worst thing I can say about the Artisan is that it’s a bit heavy, and so perhaps is best avoided if you’re especially weak of wrist. Aside from that, the only caveat is that there are cheaper variable temperature kettles out there that will operate with similar efficacy, though none that quite match the look and feel of the Artisan.
READ NEXT: The best coffee machines to buy
KitchenAid Artisan Kettle: Should I buy it?
If you’re a hot drinks aficionado who can afford it, then the KitchenAid Artisan is well worth the money in our estimation. The Artisan is a fast, quiet boiler, with an excellent range of temperature settings, making it perfect for fans of green tea, matcha and coffee. The appliance also has a sturdy build, which suggests it will last for the long haul, and its classic design and colour choices mean it’s unlikely to look out of place in your kitchen, no matter what trends come and go. What’s more, between its nicely weighted handle, soft pouring spout and its pleasant beeps, the KitchenAid Artisan feels truly luxurious to use, earning it top marks from us