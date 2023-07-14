KitchenAid Artisan Kettle review: Get one for less this Black Friday

Of course, if close to £200 for a kettle is too rich for your blood, you can find some of the functionality and design verve of the Artisan in kettles that are a good deal cheaper. The Russell Hobbs Attentiv (£70) is a stylish alternative that allows you to heat water at precise 5°C increments, starting from 40°C. The Ninja 1L Rapid Boil (£100) boasts six temperature variations, while the Bosch Styline (£70) and voice-activated Swan Alexa Smart Kettle (£99) both have four temperature settings.

In terms of sleek and shiny designs, the Zwilling Enfinigy Pro (£103) and the Dualit Lite (£90) both have aesthetic appeal similar to the eye-catching KitchenAid Artisan. Although, if you’re in the market for something truly barebones and budget-friendly, the Kenwood Abbey (£30) and John Lewis Anyday (£20) are two very solid performers with more minimal price-tags.

KitchenAid Artisan Kettle review: What’s good about it?

First off, let’s look at the Artisan’s performance in our rigorous series of group kettle tests. Performing roughly on par with the other 3000W models, the KitchenAid Artisan boiled a litre of water in just 2:22, with a boil rate of 0.52°C/s – for context, the speediest boiler was the Kenwood Abbey at 2:15 and a boil rate of 0.57°C/s. The KitchenAid kettle also showed up well in terms of insulation and heat retention, remaining a cool 33°C on the outside during use, unlike other models whose exterior reached a nigh-hazardous 78°C, and keeping water at a decent temperature over time, measuring 91°C five minutes after coming to a boil. Finally, the Artisan was the best of the lot in terms of sound produced while boiling, registering a peak noise level of just 52.2 dBa, a good ten decibels quieter than the loudest kettle.