Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle review: A clear winner

However, if you have more cash to splash then there are a handful of more expensive variable temperature models out there worth considering. For fans of smart home tech or the Amazon ecosystem, Swan’s Alexa Smart Kettle (£99) is a no-brainer, allowing you to start a cup of tea with a simple “Alexa, boil the kettle” instruction – provided you have a compatible Alexa device to hook it up to. The Zwilling Enfinigy Pro (£129) offers similar functionality to the Attentiv, but boasts a sleeker, more modern look and a better-insulated stainless steel interior, which will also prove more resistant to limescale. The KitchenAid Artisan (£195) features a highly robust body, a classic, colourful design and, moreso than other kettles we’ve tested, a sturdy and luxurious feel in use. Finally, the Bosch Styline (£65) might also be worth a look, since this kettle shares a lot of similarities with the Attentiv, trading a few key strengths and weaknesses with the model from Russell Hobbs.

READ NEXT: The best kettles to buy

Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle review: What’s good about it?

Our group kettle test established that 3,000W kettles all boil at roughly the same speed, but the Russell Hobbs Attentiv still deserves praise for keeping pace with its rivals and being a speedy and efficient boiler. In our boil speed test, the Attentiv reached its maximum temperature in just 2mins 20secs, with a boil rate of 0.54°C/s. This isn’t far behind the speediest performer, the Kenwood Abbey, at 2mins 15secs and a boil rate of 0.57°C/s. The kettle also performed well in our heat-retention test, with a water temperature of 92.9°C five minutes after coming to a boil.