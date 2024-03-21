Get the four-star Swan Alexa Smart Kettle at a great price in Amazon’s spring sale

The Swan Alexa Smart Kettle is our favourite voice-activated kettle, earning four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended Award from our testers. Currently, in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, you can buy it for a fantastic price.

As part of the sale, the kettle is retailing at just £70. That is a solid saving, considering its average price on the site is £87. So if your current kettle isn’t smart enough, why not try the Swan Alexa kettle? Just be quick because it will only be this cheap until Monday 25 March.

Did the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle get a good review?