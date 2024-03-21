Get the four-star Swan Alexa Smart Kettle at a great price in Amazon’s spring sale
You can now get our tried, tested and recommended Swan Alexa Smart Kettle for less, thanks to Amazon’s spring sale
View deal at Amazon
The Swan Alexa Smart Kettle is our favourite voice-activated kettle, earning four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended Award from our testers. Currently, in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, you can buy it for a fantastic price.
As part of the sale, the kettle is retailing at just £70. That is a solid saving, considering its average price on the site is £87. So if your current kettle isn’t smart enough, why not try the Swan Alexa kettle? Just be quick because it will only be this cheap until Monday 25 March.
Did the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle get a good review?
- In our full Swan Alexa Smart Kettle review, we gave the kettle a respectable four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award and found it to be the best voice-activated kettle in our best kettle roundup.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle?
- It has five temperature settings (40°C, 60°C, 85°C, 90°C or 100°C) and a keep-warm function, which can be set for up to two hours.
- The Swan Alexa performed great in our heat-retention test, keeping water at 90°C, even five minutes after boiling. At the same time, it remained cool to the touch and was the best performing kettle in our exterior temperature test.
- The kettle is part of Amazon’s smart home family so, if you have an Echo device, you can ask it to start boiling before you even get out of bed.
- It runs quietly at only 53.3dBA.
Are there any disadvantages to this Swan Alexa Smart Kettle deal?
- With a 1,800W heating system, the Swan Alexa lags behind other kettles in terms of boiling speed.
- If you want to use the voice command function you’ll need a smart speaker.
How has the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle’s price changed over time?
- The Swan Alexa kettle was £80 when we first reviewed it.
- Its average price on the site is a little higher than that at £87, but with this deal you can have it for just £70.
Where can I find more Swan Alexa Smart Kettle deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Finding the best deals for our readers is hard work. Want to know more? Check out this article all about our deal-hunting process.