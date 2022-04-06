Razer Pro Type Ultra review: The best keyboard you can buy

The latest office keyboard from gaming specialists Razer is a stunning looking device thanks to its white keycaps and aluminium top plate.

It looks even better when you crank up the keyboard’s white backlight to its super-bright maximum although this does drain the battery very quickly. With a full charge, it will last 207 hours with no backlight but that falls to 13 hours with the backlight at maximum brightness.

Thankfully, the Ultra can be connected with a USB cable as well as via 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth and, if you regularly swap between devices, you can configure two extra connections via Bluetooth and switch easily between them using a function key combination.

The Ultra uses Razer’s Yellow switches with 3.5mm of travel, and these have a linear feel and are shallower than those found on its gaming keyboards. I wouldn’t describe the Ultra as silent, which Razer does, but the clickety-clack is not at all intrusive.

Razer Pro Type Ultra review: What does it do well?

Aesthetics aside, there are loads of reasons to love the Razer Pro Type Ultra. Agreeable design touches include fold-away feet that add extra tilt to the deck, and a bay in the base for stowing the wireless dongle. The key caps themselves have just a hint of soft-touch about them which further improves the typing experience. And Razer’s Synapse software lets you remap keys and set macros to your heart’s content.

However, it’s the plain act of typing that the Ultra excels at. The keys are superbly responsive and the typing action faultless. It should last, too, as Razer reckons the mechanicals are good for 80 million presses, and the full-width, 90mm deep leatherette wrist-rest just adds to the sense of typing luxury.

Despite it not being, overtly, a gaming keyboard, Razer’s heritage still shows through the civilised veneer. If you want to transition from working on your magnum opus to barreling around Elden Ring’s Lands Between then this is a very good keyboard for both.

Razer Pro Type Ultra review: What could be improved?

For the sort of money that Razer is asking for the Ultra, I don’t think a USB passthrough would have been too much to ask. Perhaps Razer thought it was too ‘gamey’ a feature.

There are no MacOS optimisations, either, making this essentially a Windows-specific affair. That’s a shame as I've no doubt that the Ultra would appeal to fans of the Apple aesthetic. Lastly, I would have preferred a braided USB cable but that’s a personal choice.

Razer Pro Type Ultra review: Should you buy one?

If the price doesn’t scare you off, then absolutely yes you should buy this keyboard. If you only judge it by that most vital metric – typing action – the Pro Type Ultra is a winner.

However, add to that the stunning looks, bullet-proof build quality and the plethora of connectivity options and it’s an easy keyboard to recommend.

