Cherry G80-3000N RGB review: A classic reborn

Cherry’s G80-3000 series of keyboards has been a staple of the modern office for over 30 years and the new 3000N RGB is an attempt by Cherry to reimagine the classic. It brings the old office favourite bang up to date with state-of-the-art electronics, RGB lighting, media control keys and a more modern aesthetic, all while keeping the price at a reasonable level.

While older G80 keyboards used either Cherry MX Black or Blue switches in an effort to satisfy fans of both linear and tactile feedback, however, the 3000N RGB uses the light and near-silent MX Red Silents. These keys have a 45cN actuation force, which means they strike a good balance between the needs of users banging out copy and those undertaking more forceful pastimes like gaming. They are durable switches too, rated for 50 million keypresses.

The black plastic body of this new G80-3000 may not be the most stylish you’ll even encounter but it’s solid enough and provides a solid base for the keys. It is rather resonant, though, something I only noticed when I moved it off my full-desk mouse mat and onto the surface of my fibreboard desk. The resultant echo isn’t overly loud or distracting but there's also no doubt that using it on a soft surface like a mouse mat makes for a more refined typing experience.

Buy now from Amazon

Cherry G80-3000N RGB review: What does it do well?

As you’d expect from Cherry, the basics are all very well covered. The typing action is nigh on perfect and the whole keyboard just feels right. It’s simple to master, too, right down to the Cherry Utility Software which will have you conjuring up cool lighting effects in no time at all. The contrast with other unnecessarily complex keyboard management software is stark



Cherry has also been wise in offering two versions of the 3000N, one with a numeric keypad and another in tenkeyless form that takes up less desk space. Having per-key RGB lighting on a mechanical keyboard costing less than £75 is another obvious selling point.

READ NEXT: The best keyboards tried and tested for you

Cherry G80-3000N RGB review: What could be improved?

The only big criticism I have is that there is no form of wireless connectivity but that’s understandable given the low price point.

The same goes for the black plastic body and the plastic-coated USB cable. I’d have preferred an all-metal chassis and a braided cable but this would, inevitably, have lead to a higher price.



Cherry G80-3000N RGB review: Should you buy one?

After all, that’s the whole point of the Cherry G80-300N. In short, if you're on a budget and after a keyboard that’s smart and simple and works well, there are few rivals that can beat it. The key action is impressively positive and it’s surprisingly quiet, too, as long as you pop it on a mouse mat.

It won’t make the same sort of impact as the original keyboard did but it’s still a thoroughly competent keyboard that will serve you well in all circumstances.

Buy now from Amazon