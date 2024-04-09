Cherry XTRFY K5V2 review: Switched on for a new era

I own a Keychron V6 with Brown switches and it’s the best thing I’ve ever typed on, so I was surprised to find that this Cherry comes close to competing with it for sheer typing comfort. The new MX2A switch has what Cherry describes as “precisely applied premium-grade lubricant and a new innovative spring design”; this translates to a smooth and quiet action, while its 45cN operating force, 2mm pre-travel and 4mm full travel strike the perfect balance of typability and gaming responsiveness. As a bonus, Cherry says each switch is good for 100,000,000 (yes, that’s 100 million) taps “without any loss in quality”.

Given the price and Cherry’s on-box fluff about customisability, it’s surprising you don’t get more in the box. Cherry supplies the keyboard itself and a USB-C to USB-A braided cable, a keycap removal tool and a couple of spare switches. There’s no wrist rest (you can order one for an extra €39), and no alternative for Mac users.

It’s also only available in 65% size, measuring 360 x 172 x 44mm (WDH). To be fair, I think this is the ideal compromise compact keyboard as it’s still compact, yet retains the cursor and document navigation keys of larger keyboards. But if you prefer a number pad and/or arrow keys, then this isn’t the keyboard for you.