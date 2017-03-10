Best spiralizer 2021: Our favourite manual and electric spiralizers

The best spiralizers are the ideal tool for anyone trying to eat more veg, cut carbs or follow Paleo, vegan, raw or gluten-free diets. And, thanks to their simplicity, picking the best spiralizer can have a huge effect on the quality of the food you eat.

With a good spiralizer, you can easily turn a courgette into courgetti, sweet potato into curly fries and peppers into a tasty salad garnish. There's not much you can't do with a good spiralizer and for some reason, spiralized food manages to taste just so much better.

Once you've picked the best spiralizer for you, you'll wonder how you ever managed to make a healthy mid-week meal without it. Heck, you could even impress dinner guests with culinary works of art, wooing them with restaurant-grade food at a fraction of the cost.

As well as rounding up the best spiralizers to buy right now, we’ve put together a short guide on the features to look out for. Read on for more.

How to choose the best spiralizer for you

You can pick up a basic spiralizer for around £10-15, although by doubling your budget you can bag some extra features and a more robust machine, which could potentially save significant time and effort down the line. The exception to this is handheld spiralizers, which cost a little less – and have fewer features as a result – but we’ll come back to that later.

However much you decide to spend on your spiralizer, these are the key features you’ll want to look for.

Number of blades

Most spiralizers come with changeable blades for everything from thin curls to chunky ribbons, so you can create more than just spaghetti-like vegetables. If you want to experiment with different vegetables and shapes or make salads with intricate garnishes, those extra blades will come in handy.

Ease of cleaning

While most models come with removable blades that won’t add much time to your washing up routine, some are quicker and easier to clean than others. Most spiralizer blades can be rinsed under the tap, but sometimes they will require a bit more graft, especially with softer vegetables like courgettes and cucumbers. That said, many spiralizers are now dishwasher safe, so if you own a dishwasher it’s worth keeping an eye out for one with parts that you can throw in with the rest of the dishes.

Other features to look for

Whatever you’re going to spiralize, choosing a machine with good suction pads on the bottom will help keep it in place while you work – and avoid any nasty accidents. The general robustness is, of course, something to consider if you want a spiralizer that can handle the firmest of vegetables and slice them neatly for years to come. Some of the cheaper models may struggle with harder veg, such as sweet potatoes and carrots, so if that's what you plan to prepare, invest in a model that's built to last.

The best spiralizers to buy

1. Salter BW04294 Healthy 3-Blade Spiralizer: Best simple spiralizer

Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon



If you want something sturdier than a handheld spiralizer but don't want to splash out on anything too complex before you're certain you'll use it, this cheap and cheerful option from Salter is ideal. It is a tad big, but don't let that put you off. With three blades for fine noodles, thick noodles and tight, curly ribbons, you can recreate some of your favourite carb-heavy dishes, like pasta or curly fries, without having to worry about the extra calories or fat. Better still, you'll be adding tonnes more fibre and vitamins into your diet.

As well as interchangeable blades, this manual spiralizer also has non-slip feet and an easy-turn handle to make shredding veggies a breeze. The only niggle we have with it is that it's not as easy to use with smaller veggies, so if you find yourself buying these a lot, you may want to consider a smaller handheld version instead. All in all, though, this is a fantastic spiralizer for the price and perfect for your first foray into the world of veggie spaghetti, chips and more.

Key specs – Type: Manual; Number of blades: 3

2. Joseph Joseph Spiro handheld spiralizer: Best spiralizer for single portions

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon



If one of those family-sized tabletop spiralizers isn’t quite what you’re after, this compact offering from Joseph and Joseph might be. Suitable for single portions, it’s ideal for making thick or fine noodles out of vegetables such as courgette and carrot. This particular model also comes with a rotary grating blade, which can be used to grate vegetables for salads or even potatoes for more indulgent treats like rostis.

What makes this spiralizer particularly stand out though, is its design. The soft-grip handle makes it easier to hold onto slippery ingredients, while the self-aligning blades ensure ingredients are spiralised and grated evenly. To top it off, spiralized ingredients falls directly into the container underneath, making prep and clean up bundles easier.

Key specs – Type: Manual; Number of blades: 2 (+1 grating blade)

3. Brieftons 10-Blade Spiralizer: The best spiralizer you can buy

Price: £36 | Buy now from Amazon



This 10-blade spiralizer comes with more blades than the others in our selection, meaning you can make everything from veggie angel-hair noodles to pappardelle. However, they’re not all for fine noodles. You’ll also get attachments for making wide lasagne ribbons, curly fries and a cool wavy slicer for ridged crisps. Where it also differs from the others is a solid build quality. It’s BPA-free, has reinforced ABS parts and a large suction pad with an on/off lever that attaches brilliantly to smooth, flat worktops.

There’s some thoughtful storage as well – a caddy for blades and a lidded ‘catch container’ for keeping spiralized food fresh. Although it’d also be useful if the winding handle had a home of its own when not in use. Clean up is a doddle too. It can all be rinsed under the tap and is also top-rack dishwasher safe. Too much hot water can warp the suction pad, though, so it’s best to only bung this in the dishwasher occasionally.

The only real issue is the amount of kit can be overwhelming at first, so make time to watch the demo videos, as well as read the booklet in the box.

Key specs – Type: Manual; Number of blades: 10

4. OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer: Best budget handheld spiralizer

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



For occasional spiralizer users and those who don’t want to sacrifice kitchen space for yet another gadget, a handheld device won’t take up room in the kitchen cupboard. OXO’s Good Grips spiralizer is our top pick and, while it won’t win any prizes for added features, its simplicity is what makes it stand out as an easy-to-use everyday tool. It’s perfect for beginner cooks or those who lack confidence in the kitchen but still want to have a few healthy recipes on hand.

The non-slip grip means it’s comfortable to hold and fairly easy to use, although you’ll need to exert a bit more effort for harder vegetables like carrots. Its single blade, while limiting, can handle most vegetables as long as they’ve come directly from the fridge. While the OXO handheld spiralizer isn’t for anyone who wants to spiralize daily – it’s not a timesaver and you won’t be able to use it for long without getting a sore wrist – it’s a good introduction to spiralizing and will expand your dinner options.

Key specs – Type: Handheld; Number of blades: 1

5. Cuisique Premium Spiralizer: Best all-in-one spiralizer

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re worried you’ll soon get bored of your new kitchen gadget, look no further than Cuisique’s Premium Spiralizer. Its patented design gives you more options than any other spiralizer on the market, with an impressive total of eight different blades and accessories. It’s slightly larger than many standard spiralizers, but considering you get a spiralizer, grater, mandolin and even a juicer included, it will probably save space overall as you clear out all of the fiddly tools lying around in your drawers and cupboards.

The Cuisique’s multifunctionality isn’t without its flaws: the Cuisique spiralizer is noticeably flimsier compared to other spiralizers of a similar size – especially when dealing with larger veg – and isn’t the easiest to use. Its vertical design is still a winning feature, though – letting gravity do the work – and includes a bowl to catch everything, so you won’t have any mess to clean up.

Key specs – Type: Manual; Number of blades: 4

6. Lurch Super Vegetable Spiralizer: Best for enthusiasts

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re serious about spiralizing, you can’t go wrong with a spiralizer by Lurch. The brand has been making spiralizers for just short of 20 years, since its original spiral cutter launched in 1996 – long before the vegetable spaghetti trend crept into our kitchens. The newest addition to the family is the best one yet, with an added vegetable tornado function (yes, this is a thing) and adjustable blades so you can even choose your tornado thickness (no, we’re not making it up).

Even though the Lurch Super Spiralizer is a lot more pleasing on the eye – and the kitchen counter – than many of its solid-white rivals, it does come at a higher price. Its three stainless-steel blades are as sharp as they come, but that’s not to say you won’t find a £30 model that will do just as good a job. That said, if you want a model that won’t let you down and like to keep it on the counter so it’s ready to go as soon as you get in, you’ll easily get your money’s worth.

Key specs – Type: Manual; Number of blades: 3