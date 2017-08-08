Best saucepan 2022: Our recommended non-stick, stainless steel and ceramic saucepans

Whether you’re a keen cook or a newbie, finding the best saucepan or best saucepan set is a must. We think a full set is the easiest way to kit yourself out in the kitchen. It saves you money and also means you won’t be caught without the right pan for any kind of food.

A good saucepan will be comfortable to carry and hold. Most combine multiple materials to ensure that the heat is transferred efficiently and evenly, without hotspots. However, you should make sure you choose one that is suitable for the type of hob you have. While all pans will be compatible with gas and electric hobs, if you have an induction hob you’ll need to check that your favoured set will work.

A good way to do this is by testing the base using a magnet. If it sticks, it should be fine for use on induction. As a general guide, pans made from stainless steel and cast iron will be induction compatible and all pans will tell you which types of hob they're suitable for if you're buying brand new.

Not sure which set to buy? We've picked six of the best saucepan sets at a range of prices, so you can choose the one that belongs in your kitchen.

How to choose the best saucepans for you

What saucepan material is best?

Most pans use a combination of materials. Aluminium is used to spread heat evenly and keep the pan light, while stainless steel is essential to make sure the pan works on all hobs.

If you have an induction hob, or might upgrade to one in the future, check that pans are induction-compatible before buying – all the pan sets featured here are.

Handle-wise, the trend is for metal. These have a professional feel and can withstand high temperatures, so they're oven-friendly, but be warned that some can get hot so you may need to use an oven glove.

Non-stick interiors and anodised exteriors are both great for cleaning but even though coatings are far tougher than they used to be, they need handling with care. All the pans featured here say they're dishwasher safe, but read the small print and they often say hand-washing is better for the pans.

If you're concerned about the chemicals that go into Teflon non-stick coatings, ceramic-coated pans are a good alternative.

How long should a saucepan set last me?

It's important to know that some types of cookware will maintain their good looks and last longer than others. Stainless steel is considered to be one of the best in this respect, so if you're looking for a long-lasting set, be sure to make this your material of choice.

Will I have enough pans?

It's pretty rare to use more than three pans at a time, so this is less a question of whether your saucepan set includes enough pans and more a question of whether they're the right size or not.

Two smaller (16 and 20cm) pans plus a frying pan are enough if you're looking to save space. But if you have a family, love entertaining or batch-cook big dishes like soups, you'll definitely need a large pan or stockpot. Some sets, like the Tefal Jamie Oliver pans, feature a good-sized stockpot. If your set doesn't, supplement it with one large pot – you can usually buy extra pans to match a set.

Best saucepans: At a glance

The best individual saucepans to buy

1. Blackmoor Saucepan: Best budget saucepan

Hitting the mark for quality on a budget is this 18cm saucepan from Blackmoor. With its stylish marble-effect coating and suitability for use on any hob type, it’s an ideal addition to your current saucepan collection. It should stay looking fresh too, as it has a scratch-resistant coating. If you’re really concerned about longevity though, Blackmoor also makes anti-scratch pan protectors.

Most crucially, cooking and cleaning are made simple, as, despite its low price, it has a tough non-stick coating and sturdy, forged aluminium base. Priced at a little over £10, this is a great budget pick if you’re only after a single pan.

Key details – Measurements: 18cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: No

2. Circulon SteelShield C-Series non-stick saucepan: Best premium saucepan

If you’re looking to splash out on a piece of cookware that’ll last for decades, this is it. Circulon’s C-Series saucepan has a traditional non-stick coating suitable for use with metal utensils, but it’s set apart by its unique design.

Inside, you’ll find small rivets, which reduce the contact your utensils have with the surface. In theory, this minimises the risk of scratches on the non-stick surface, prolonging the life of the pan. Outside, it’s made up of a durable, tri-ply stainless steel and is oven-safe up to 260ºC and dishwasher-safe too.

In testing, we found it as effective on an induction hob as it was on gas, and it had no problem shrugging off traditionally sticky foods. It also retained heat incredibly well, with no hotspots. After cooking, cleanup was easy and despite the addition of rivets, we didn’t find ourselves stuck scrubbing for hours. It’s beautifully designed, too – an absolute must-have for keen cooks.

Key specs – Measurements: 16cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

3. Ninja Foodi Zerostick aluminium stock pot: Best individual stock pot

If homemade soups, stews and stocks are a regular occurrence in your household, you need a robust and long-lasting saucepan. This 26cm stock pot from Ninja is just that. Not only is it incredibly roomy, but its non-stick, scratch-resistant coating is also ideal for confident home cooks.

In testing, we were able to sauté veggies and meat evenly with no sticking, and we found it held onto heat incredibly well. It has a 9.1-litre capacity, but this is its absolute maximum and we’d always recommend underfilling slightly. The handles stayed relatively cool while on the hob, except for when the pan was filled to the brim. What’s more, the tempered glass lid did an excellent job of releasing steam during cooking.

Like the rest of Ninja’s Zerostick cookware range, this stock pot is oven-safe up to 260ºC, making it ideal for all kinds of “low and slow” oven cooking. This isn’t the cheapest stock pot you can buy, but it’s a good compromise between durability and price – especially if you can’t stretch to a super-premium £150+ saucepan. Most importantly though, it will see you through years of daily cooking, even with metal utensils.

Key specs – Measurements: 22cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

4. Russell Hobbs Saucepan with pouring lid: Best affordable saucepan with strainer

In the kitchen, the smallest things can make a big difference, and a saucepan with a built-in strainer is most certainly one of them. The pouring lip design on this pan makes draining your veggies, pasta or anything else much simpler and is ideal if you don’t have a suitable colander. It also has a tempered glass lid with a steam vent, which matches well with the polished stainless steel body and black, soft-touch handle.

At 16cm (internal rim-to-rim measurement), this saucepan is a great size and works with all hob types, including induction. It’s also dishwasher safe, though handwashing is recommended to maintain the finish.

Key details – Measurements: 16cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

The best saucepan sets to buy

5. GreenPan Venice Pro 3-Piece Nonstick Saucepan Set: Best ceramic saucepans for non-toxic cooking

If you'd rather steer clear of the chemicals found in Teflon pans, these ceramic saucepans are a fantastic alternative. Despite being PFOA-free, they still have an easy to use non-stick coating, which is ideal for things like curry and bechamel sauce – two things notoriously guilty of sticking. In the set, you get three decent sized pans measuring 16, 18 and 20cm – ideal for everything from boiling veggies to warming sauces.

Each pan has a magnetic base, which ensures heat is distributed more evenly and also means they are suitable for all hob types, including induction. We were also impressed by how oven-safe they are too. Thanks to their metal handles, you can pop them into your oven and they'll be fine up to 220 degrees celsius. All of this makes it a superbly useable saucepan set that's the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Key specs – Measurements: 16, 18, 20cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

6. Salter Non-Stick Megastone Collection: Best affordable saucepan set

Salter’s forged aluminium saucepan set hits that sweet spot between affordability and quality. The pans are weighty enough that they’re well-balanced on top of a gas stovetop but not so heavy that they’re a chore to use and clean. Soft no-grip handles make for easy transportation, while the special non-stick coating means the pans can be used with metal utensils and are dishwasher-safe. All of this allows you to spend more time cooking and less time caring for and cleaning your pans.

There are three different sized pans in the set, suitable for a range of tasks. The small and medium pans are best for sauces or pasta for one to two people, while the largest is perfect for boiling veggies and pasta for up to four people. If you already have a couple of pans in your kitchen but need a decent budget set to top up your kitchenware, we highly recommend this set.

Key specs – Measurements: 16, 18, 20cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

7. Tefal Ingenio Pan Set: The best space-saving saucepan set

The Ingenio set is expensive when you consider that 13 pieces equate to five pans, but they have a clever design that sees them nest like Russian dolls, saving valuable cupboard space. Build quality is outstanding too, with titanium for extra toughness, internal capacity guides inside the stainless steel saucepans and a non-stick coating inside frying pans including a Tefal Thermo-Spot that changes colour at the optimum frying temperature.

The other eight pieces of the set are glass lids for cooking, airtight plastic lids for storage and two handles that click on and off so you can swap from pan to pan. The handles work brilliantly and, without them, the pans are oven-safe to an impressive 260°C. A great space-saver but the largest has a 2.6l capacity; you'll need to supplement this set with an extra pan or two if you like cooking up big soups.

Key specs – Saucepans: 16, 18, 20cm; Frying pans: 22, 26cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes (except handles)

8. Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series 5 Piece Cookware Set: The most diverse saucepan set

These five pans cover all the sizes a keen cook might need. The three saucepans range from a very useful 2.1l pan up to a 5l stockpot, each with an attractive, curved lid. Plus there's a good-sized frying and a large sauté pan.

All boast a titanium non-stick interior and the frying and sauté pans also have a Tefal Thermo-Spot that changes colour at the optimum temperature. Outside, the pans are anodised for an easy-to-clean finish in gunmetal grey.

The bases are induction-friendly but aluminium is used extensively in the base, for even cooking and making the pans surprisingly light in the hand.

But note that the handles are stainless steel with a nice-to-grip silicone insert, which means they’re oven-safe (175°C, 210°C without lids) but also means you'll need an oven glove to pick them up if they get hot.

Key specs – Saucepans: 18, 20, 24cm; Frying pans: 22, 26cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

9. Zyliss Forged Aluminium 3-Piece Pan Set: Best saucepan set for induction hobs

These pans feel delightful in the hand thanks to the smooth, soft-grip handles that stay cool during cooking. The set hs three decent sizes, with the smallest pan perfect for sauces and the largest holding enough veggies or pasta for a family of four.

Made from thick aluminium, these pans are incredibly sturdy and the 3-layer RockPearl+ non-stick coating is truely 'non-stick'. Even after being through the dishwasher several times, there's no sign on the coating wearing away. Because of the soft silicone handles, these can't be used in the oven but they are induction hob friendly.

Key specs – Saucepans: 16, 18, 20cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

10. Argos Home 9 Piece Stainless Steel Induction Pan Set: Best cheap saucepan set

It’s unlikely that you’ll need nine pieces of cookware on an everyday basis but for those who like to spend their weekends in the kitchen boiling and baking, this value set can’t be beaten.

Alternatively, it’s a great buy for those who’ve upgraded to an induction hob only to find that their existing cookware won’t work. Plus, it’s almost a guarantee that you’ll always have the right pan to hand with so many to choose from, whether you’re melting chocolate or simmering stock.

The highlights are a deep-sided frying pan, two casseroles that are perfect for stews, curries or soups and the steamer so you can cook fish, vegetables and more while preserving more of the food’s vitamins and nutrition.

It’s all made from stainless steel, with non-stick coatings on the frying pan and milk pan and glass lids for the pots.

Key specs – Saucepans: 16, 18, 20cm, 14cm milk pan, 2 x 20cm steamer, 2 x 5l casserole pots; Frying pans: 24cm; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes

