Best sandwich toaster 2022: Create the perfect sandwich with the best toastie makers

Sandwich toasters became a big hit back in the 1980s, but people soon started chucking them out with the rubbish once they realised the filling was likely to escape and stick on the soleplates forevermore. The good news is that today, the best sandwich makers are a different breed. These easy-to-use and easy-to-clean machines should see you through years of hot sandwich bliss.

Many of the modern sandwich toasters are highly versatile, doubling up as a grill or waffle maker. But with a few rogue appliances still sitting on the high-street shelves, how do you know which sandwich toaster to buy? And what’s the difference between all the good ones?

If you need answers to those questions, our handy buying guide will help you make the best purchase for your needs. Better still, we’ve tried, tested and rounded up all of our recommended machines below for you. So whether you prefer a chicken, mozzarella or bacon sarnie, we’ll ensure you get your terrific toasties.

Best sandwich toaster: At a glance

How to choose the best sandwich toaster for you

What should I consider before buying my sandwich toaster?

How many sandwiches do you want to be able to make in one go? Do you mind what size they are? Some allow for much larger slices of bread than others and indeed thicker breads such as sourdough or ciabatta. Do you want the sandwiches to be decadently deep-filled or are you happy with thinner ones?

Are you always in a hurry and would therefore prefer one that heats up extra quickly? Do you want it to be more than a sandwich maker – a grill, perhaps, or even to make pancakes and pies? How much space do you have to store your appliance?

What features should my sandwich toaster have?

Whatever type you go for, there are a few essentials to tick off. All sandwich toasters should seal the sandwich well. The non-stick surface should be efficient, and there should be even browning across the sandwich.

Some of the best sandwich toasters have interchangeable plates so you can make a variety of delicious treats with just one machine. These could be cake pop plates, waffle plates or flat plates for paninis and pancakes.

How easy are they to clean?

Nobody wants to get their sandwich maker out of the cupboard only to have to scrape bits of crusty old cheese off the edges. Make sure you can wipe it clean or find plates that are removable and dishwasher-friendly.

How much do I need to spend?

Don’t assume you get what you pay for, as some of the models we tested for under 20 quid were superior to ones we tested at three times the price (which didn’t make this roundup). That’s not to say all toastie makers at the cheaper end of the scale are worth buying, though, so do your research before making your purchase. At the top end, sandwich makers can go for over £100, but we think you shouldn’t have to pay that, even for a robust and versatile machine. The most expensive in our roundup comes in at well under £80.

READ NEXT: Save time with the handiest kitchen gadgets

The best sandwich toasters to buy

1. Breville Ultimate Deep Fill Toastie Maker: The best affordable toastie maker

Price: £35 | Buy now from Argos



If you’re looking for a two-person sandwich toaster that hits that sweet spot between price and features, we think this is a fantastic option. It’s incredibly simple to use: there isn’t even an on or off switch, simply plug it in and wait for the light to indicate it’s hot. Not only do the non-stick plates cut your toastie in half, but they’re also fully removable and dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean. There’s no option to set time or temperature, but at this price that’s only to be expected. If that’s something you really want, you’ll need to spend a bit more.

Making toasties in it is incredibly easy, and Breville provides step-by-step instructions so that you don’t overfill or burn your sandwich. It claims to be deep-fill, and while you can fit two slices of cheese and a couple of cherry tomatoes onto the bread without leakage, the plates aren’t the deepest we’ve ever seen. If you’re looking to make a panini or use a thicker bread, you’re better off with a panini press or grill such as the George Foreman on this list.

Key specs – Model number: VST082; Dimensions: 31.8 x 13.5 x 26.7cm; (WDH); Plates removable? Yes; Warranty: Not stated

2. Cuisinart GRSM1U Sandwich Maker: The best toastie maker under £100

Price: £59 | Buy now from Amazon



Cuisinart might not be the biggest name in UK kitchen appliances (it’s an American brand), but that doesn’t mean you should pass its products by. The removable non-stick plates feel solid and are deep enough to accommodate thicker breads such as focaccia and farmhouse loaves, while a cut-and-seal system means you get two neat triangles.

Browning can be controlled thanks to the adjustable temperature feature and a green light indicates when the plates are hot enough to use. Better still, you can bung the plates in the dishwasher afterwards, so there’s no messy clean-up to deal with. One issue we found was that because the plates are so deep, when using thinner bread fillings had a tendency to leak out.

Key specs – Model number: GRSM1U; Dimensions: 28 x 24 x 11cm (WDH); Plates removable? Yes; Warranty: One year

3. Judge Mini Electric Sandwich Toaster Maker: The best small toastie maker

Price: £16 | Buy now from Amazon



Small but mighty, this compact machine is the ideal sandwich toaster for those wanting to make a single sarnie at a time. As you’d expect, it slots away easily into a kitchen cupboard and, although its white plastic outer covering gives it quite a cheap look, we found it to be excellent quality, creating a good level of toasting all over.

You can easily wipe it clean with a damp cloth once it’s cool, but irritatingly you can’t remove the plates. As for niggles, it’s not the quickest to cook and occasionally fails to seal everything in. It’s important to remember that you can’t expect the world from something so affordable, however.

Key specs – Model number: JEA50; Dimensions: 7.5 x 13 x 21cm; Plates removable? No; Warranty: 2 years

4. Cookworks 4 Portion Sandwich Toaster: The best toastie maker for families

Price: £39 | Buy now from Argos



If you have a lot of mouths to feed, this will do you proud, producing four sandwiches at a time – although it’s better for families than, say, shared student houses as the sarnies aren’t all that big. This means cutting off the crusts from larger loaves, although we found the smaller pre-sliced ones are a perfect fit.

On our tick list were quick heat-up time, efficient non-stick coating, no spillage, even browning and ease of storage. However, we were less impressed with the non-removable plates (which makes cleaning a bit trickier), and it won’t pack a very deep sandwich.

Key specs – Model number: N/A; Dimensions: Not given; Plates removable? No; Warranty: 1 year

Buy now from Argos

5. George Foreman Enhanced Five Portion Grill and Melt: The best toastie maker for paninis

Price: £70 | Buy now from Amazon



Cooking up to five portions of food at a time, this is an awesome bit of kit for larger households with hungry mouths to feed. It feels robust and well engineered and, as with some others, the top lid flips open for grilling. This is where the variable temperature control comes into its own, although it’s also useful for ensuring uniform toastiness on the outside of sandwiches.

The plates are removable and wash like a dream, and the drip tray is effective and particularly useful for when cooking meat. The melt function is good – you take out the top plate to cook things such as open sandwiches and cheese on toast. But it’s not as easy to store as some others, and the non-stick is adequate, but not excellent.

Key specs – Model number: 22160; Dimensions: 14.5 x 29 x 39cm; Plates removable? Yes; Warranty: 2 years

6. Tefal Snack Time: The best sandwich toaster for versatility

Price: £64 | Buy now from Amazon



Here’s another multipurpose machine – the most versatile of the lot. You get two sets of plates included – one for toasties, one for waffles – and once you get the hang of those, the world’s your oyster as there are a whopping 16 extra plates (about £15 each) you can buy separately for the likes of bagels, biscuits, pies, pancakes, doughnuts and more. Fear not about storage challenges, as there’s a handy case for them.

Sandwiches are on the thinner side, but with a great golden hue this gets extra brownie points for being particularly non-stick, compact and, unlike many other machines, there’s an on/off switch for those who prefer keeping it plugged in at the wall.

Key specs – Model number: SW341B; Dimensions: 33 x 28 x 17cm; Plates removable? Yes; Warranty: Not stated