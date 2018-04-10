Best waffle maker 2022: Enjoy warm and delicious waffles any time of day

Breakfast is supposed to be the most important meal of the day, but nobody said it had to be the healthiest. Sometimes a waffle is the perfect breakfast treat, especially if it's a special occasion. In fact, they're delicious any time of the day, and the best waffle makers will have you knocking up batches like a pro during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

There are a surprising number of waffle makers on the market but choosing the right one isn’t always easy. Not all makers are made equal and some are more hassle than they're worth. There are lots of features to consider and many models may appear very similar, which can lead to analysis paralysis. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've put together a handy guide to finding the right machine for you, as well as a list of our recommended waffle makers.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best sandwich toasters

How to choose the best waffle maker for you

Before you get stuck into specifications and prices, consider what type of waffle you want to make. There are two basic styles of waffle: Belgian and American (sometimes called “classic”). The Belgian-style waffle is thicker than its American counterpart, with a fluffier, more absorbent texture and deeper syrup traps. The American waffle tends to be thinner, denser, crispier and not quite as permeable to syrup.

What features should I look for in a waffle maker?

Whichever sort of waffle you want to make, a Teflon coating is a must to ensure that your waffles don’t get stuck to the cooking plates. This would ruin your breakfast and drag out the cleaning process, which is why we’ve only included non-stick models in our list.

Another thing to consider is the shape. Some waffle makers produce squares, while some make rectangular waffles, and others circular. Most models produce a single waffle at a time, but if you have a large family or frequently entertain guests then it makes sense to go for a machine that makes two or more waffles at a time.

Single machines can produce quite generously-sized waffles, though: check the product dimensions as a larger machine normally means a larger breakfast.

How much should I spend?

You can get a good waffle maker for £30 or less, but upmarket models may cost closer to £50 and you’ll pay a steep £149 for the feature-packed Sage by Heston Blumenthal Smart Waffle Maker. Cheaper options tend to have fewer customisation options and can be less efficient in terms of heating and cooking time. They may be less well made too. Spend a little more and you can fine-tune your waffle browning, and also receive both visual and audible alerts to inform you that the cooking is done.

READ NEXT: The best hand mixers for fluffy cakes and smooth batter

Is flip better than non-flip?

As a rule, a waffle maker that flips will produce a more perfectly cooked waffle because it spreads out the batter and cooks it evenly on both sides. These designs can take up more room, however, due to the large handle and drip-catcher tray.

What else should I look out for?

Check the overall cooking time (the time it takes the waffle maker to heat up and cook the batter), as some machines are much faster than others. Look out for ease of cleaning too: many waffle makers have removable plates that can be placed in the dishwasher, while some have to be scrubbed clean.

A final thing to consider is notifications: waffle makers don’t just turn off like a toaster – you might need to look out for a light, or listen out for a sound to tell you that your breakfast is cooked. Cheaper machines often lack these features so you’ll have to keep an eye on your waffles to make sure they don’t burn.

The best waffle makers to buy in 2022

1. Salter Deep Fill Waffle Maker: The best budget double-waffle maker

Price: £35 | Buy now from Argos



This low-cost machine makes two thick, square Belgian waffles at a time. And we mean thick: its non-stick cooking plates produce waffles that are, according to the manufacturer, up to three times the thickness of regular waffles. There’s a useful recipe booklet thrown in too, for added inspiration.

It’s not the fastest machine on the market, however – expect overall cooking times of up to eight minutes. And note that there’s no light or sound to let you know when your waffles are fully cooked, so you’ll have to set a timer or go by sight and smell.

Key specs – Type: Belgian; Flip: No; Size: 29 x 15 x 24cm; Weight: 2.11kg; Heating time: 3mins; Cooking time: 5mins; Warranty: N/A

2. American Originals Bubble Waffle Maker: The best cheap bubble waffle maker

Price: £28 | Buy now from Amazon



The bubble waffle hype may have come and gone but that doesn't mean these fluffy treats are any less tasty. Bubble waffles are a fun alternative to the classic waffle and can be eaten on their own or, more commonly, wrapped into a cone and filled with other delicious items like ice cream and chocolate.

Whatever way you want to eat them, this simple maker from American Originals is easy to use and ideal for both solo households and kids. Waffles cook quickly and the non-stick plates mean clean up is easy. What's more, you'll also get 20 serving cones for easy filling and eating. The machine does come with a recipe book but these aren't particularly accurate, so you may need to experiment with a few recipes you like online.

Key specs – Type: Bubble; Flip: No; Size: 18.2 x 23.6 x 9,5cm; Weight: 1.25kg; Heating time: 1-2mins; Cooking time: 3 mins; Warranty: 3 years

3. Lakeland No Mess Waffle Maker: The best non stick waffle maker for easy clean-up

Price: £40 | Buy now from Lakeland



If there’s one reason waffle makers end up at the back of the cupboard after just a few uses, it’s because they’re a hassle to clean. If you accidentally use too much batter, the overspill can get everywhere. That’s why we love Lakeland’s ingenious batter moat. The additional, non-stick side plates are designed to filter out and catch excess batter, making cleanup a breeze.

The waffle maker heats up in just three minutes and you can make four 9 x 10cm waffles in just a few minutes. There’s no timer or deluxe features on this model but for the price, that’s hardly surprising. Included is a booklet that comes with some handy sweet and savoury recipes, including timings, so you can get going right away.

Key specs – Type: Belgium; Flip: No; Size: 28.5 x 31.5 x 11.5cm; Weight: 2.9kg; Heating time: 3mins; Cooking time: Variable; Warranty: 3 years

Buy now from Lakeland

4. Global Gourmet Waffle Maker: The best single waffle maker

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



While it may not come with all the bells and whistles of a more expensive machine, the Global Gourmet is a dependable budget waffle maker that's perfect if you just want to make a nice waffle as a treat once in a while. Moulded from stainless steel that's coated in non-stick materials, the Global Gourmet is a pretty study waffle cooker and, at only 1.6kg, it doesn't take up much counter space.

There's a control knob to control the cooking temperature, so you can make your waffles more or less crispy, and it has a red notification light that lets you know when it's ready to go. There's no automatic switch to turn off the Global Gourmet once the waffle is cooked so be sure to keep an eye on it.

It only makes one round American waffle at a time and it certainly isn't as fancy as others on this list, but for £25 you'd be hard-pressed to find a better waffle maker.

Key specs – Type: American; Flip: No; Size: 22.5 x 28.5 x 13.5cm; Weight: 1.6kg; Heating time: 2-3mins; Cooking time: 5mins; Warranty: N/A

5. VonShef Quad Belgian Waffle Maker: The best waffle maker for families

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



VonShef’s Quad Belgian Waffle Maker is perfect for those with multiple hungry mouths to feed. It heats up quickly, and while it doesn’t boast quite the fastest cooking times, it makes four waffles at once, meaning you can knock up a whole stack of square waffles in about six minutes.

Despite the name, the waffles come out about half an inch thick, which makes them more American than Belgian, but the taste and the fluffiness of texture are both top-notch. And an unusually generous two-year warranty gives reassurance that this machine will keep cranking out waffles for a long time to come.

Key specs – Type: Belgian; Flip: No; Size: 32 x 24 x 10cm; Weight: 2.2kg; Heating time: 2mins; Cooking time: 4mins; Warranty: 2 years