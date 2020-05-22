Best multi cooker 2021: Get deals on do-it-all multi cookers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Tefal and more this Black Friday

The best multi cookers give you the freedom to cook a vast variety of meals all from the same pot. They’re incredibly easy to use and, if you have to work in a small kitchen, give you the freedom to experiment without requiring multiple appliances. With prices starting from as little as £35, they’re a brilliantly affordable addition to any chef’s toolset.

Multi cookers are often seen as a jack-of-all-trades appliance. While that’s still true to some extent, nowadays many of the best multi cookers are highly capable in their own right. Some even specialise in certain cooking methods, which is great if you have a preference towards one type of meal.

If you’re new to the world of multi cooking, we’ve put together a handy guide below to talk you through some of things you should consider before buying. If you already have an idea of what you want, scroll down and discover the best multi cookers around.

Best multi cookers: At a glance

How to choose the best multi cooker for you

What features should I look out for?

All of the best multi cookers will have preset functions for slow cooking, baking and either rice or steaming. Some multi cookers, such as the Instant Pot and Tefal All-In-One, can also pressure cook. These are a good option if you cook a lot of meat joints and want to achieve slow cooker-style tenderness, but don’t have time to wait around.

If healthy cooking is on your list of must-haves, a multi cooker with an air frying function may come in handy. The Ninja Foodi does just that, as well as all of the usual functions, so you can make stews, soups, pressure-cooked meats and crispy chips all with the same appliance. The only issue is that this versatility comes at a price: at around £200, you could potentially buy a cheaper multi cooker and separate air fryer for less.

What size multi cooker should I buy?

This depends entirely on the size of your household. If you’re cooking for one to two people, then anything from 1.4l upwards should be just fine. For families of four to five, we’d suggest nothing smaller than 4l. If you cook for a crowd regularly or are seriously into batch cooking, then we’d suggest a 6-7l multi cooker.

How much should I spend?

When it comes to multi cookers, pricier certainly doesn’t always equal better. Though many of them have the same basic functions, these appliances can be quite varied at times, so we’d suggest deciding what you need the most (slow cooking, air frying, pressure cooking) and choosing a model that excels in that area.

If you want something that simply slow cooks and makes rice, then a budget cooker around the £30-£40 mark is probably more than enough for what you need. However, if you can take advantage of the extra functions, we’d always suggest spending as much as you can.

Anywhere between £60-£100 will get you something decent and probably have enough variety. If you really want to experiment, then it may be worth spending even more on a model with specialist functions and more adjustability.

The best multi cookers to buy

1. Tefal CY505E40 All-in-One: The best mid-range multi cooker

With similar styling to the Instant Pot, Tefal’s impressively affordable all-in-one cooker excels in a lot of areas. We’re particularly fond of its pressure cook and steaming functions, but it also does a whole host of other things including slow cooking, rice steaming, baking and browning. Rather unusually, this multi cooker also has its own one-touch function for warming and preparing baby food, which is very neat.

If you’re looking for an Instant Pot clone that’s a bit more affordable, this is a good option. The 6l capacity is enough to accommodate a small family whether you’re cooking rice, curry, soups or stews. Better still, the inner bowl is dishwasher safe, making it relatively easy to clean.

Key specs – Capacity: 6l; Dimensions: 28 x 30 x 30cm (WDH); Accessories: Steam basket, trivet, measuring cup, spatula; Dishwasher safe bowl: Yes; Guarantee: 2 years

2. Instant Pot 7-in-1: The best multi cooker for pressure cooking

This cult classic is loved by many home cooks due to its versatility. We really like it as a pressure cooker and it makes exceptional rice, too. Other functions include steaming, sautéing, warming, slow cooking and yoghurt making. Capacity-wise, it’s about the same size as the Ninja Foodi, but it’s far more affordable.

The Instant Pot has more than enough functions for the everyday home cook and does all of them pretty well for the price. There are cheaper options on this list but they don’t deliver such consistent results, so if you can stretch to it, this offers an almost perfect balance between performance and price.

Key specs – Capacity: 5.7l; Dimensions: 31 x 34 x 31.7cm (WDH); Accessories: None; Dishwasher safe bowl: Yes; Guarantee: Not specified

3. Ninja Foodi: The best all-round multi cooker

The Foodi labels itself as a pressure cooker and air fryer but it obviously does much more than that. It’s a multi-skilled cooker that also steams, slow cooks, sautés, grills and roasts, and generally does a pretty decent job of any task it’s given. It’s not the best at everything, but it’s a dab hand at most and has a range of special functions that its rivals lack.

Combining those functions allows for some nifty tricks. For example, you can pressure-cook things such as chicken and then finish off the cooking by air frying to achieve the perfect crispiness to tenderness ratio. Even if crispy chicken and chips isn’t your thing, there’s still a lot to get excited about.

Key specs – Capacity: 6l; Dimensions: 36 x 32 x 43cm (WDH); Accessories: Pressure lid, crisp basket, reversible rack; Dishwasher safe bowl: Yes; Guarantee: 2 years

4. Lakeland Mini Multi Cooker: The best small multi cooker

Whether you’re a student or you’ve just got a tiny kitchen, this multi cooker ticks all the right boxes. Much like the Instant Pot, this dinky cooker excels at making rice, but we also got great results when baking a cake and slow-cooking a stew for two in it. The delay start time and keep warm functions are also a godsend.

Alongside multiple rice options, cake baking and slow cooking, you can also make oatmeal, quinoa and yoghurt in it. Due to its size and price there isn’t a steamer basket or option to adjust temperature settings. That’s frustrating, but we didn’t find the latter affected the quality of our stew at all.

Key specs – Capacity: 1.4l; Dimensions (WDH): 23.5 x 28 x 20cm; Accessories: Measuring cup, plastic spatula; Dishwasher safe bowl: No; Guarantee: 3 years, if bought via Lakeland.

5. Crock-Pot Multi Cooker: The best multi cooker for slow cooking

Crock Pot is a well-known brand in America and is beginning to develop a loyal following here in the UK, too. It’s a simple multi cooker with just five preset functions, but they all work well. The Crock Pot’s slow-cooking function is its biggest strength but it also steams, bakes, roasts and sautés.

We love the temperature and timer controls: the digital display allows you to quickly and easily set your preferred temperature and cook time, something most of the cheaper options on this list are missing. It’s disappointing that there's no set function for rice, though.

Key specs – Capacity: 5.6l; Dimensions: 46 x 34 x 28.2cm (WDH); Accessories: Roasting rack, measuring cup; Dishwasher safe bowl: Yes; Guarantee: Not specified