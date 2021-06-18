Best griddle pan 2021: Quality cast-iron and non-stick pans for meat, fish and veggies from £15

If you usually reach for a regular frying pan when cooking meat and vegetables, you’re missing out on the smoky, chargrilled flavour that comes from using the best griddle pans. They might look like just another frying pan on the outside, but griddle pans cook very differently. They sear food, not just to create grill marks but to seal in juices and add a caramelised flavour similar to barbecuing.

Most have a heavy base that retains heat well, while the ridges sear food efficiently with excess liquid separated off. We think griddle cooking beats standard frying for all kinds of foods, from strips of marinated chicken to slices of halloumi.

We’ve selected the best griddle pans to buy right now, as well as what to look for when choosing a pan. Below, you’ll find our buying guide to help you find the right pan for your kitchen, or you can scroll on for our top picks.

Best griddle pan: At a glance

How to choose the best griddle pan for you

What types of griddle pan are there?

Griddle pans come in all shapes and sizes and while they can be made from a variety of materials – ceramic, stainless steel or aluminium, for example – there are generally two types:

Cast-iron griddle pans : This is the more traditional option. They’re heavy, durable and usually oven-proof, so you can also use them on a barbecue. Some may be enamelled to stop food sticking but otherwise, you’ll need to season the cooking surface with layers of baked-on oil regularly to maintain its non-stick, as well as prevent rusting.

: This is the more traditional option. They’re heavy, durable and usually oven-proof, so you can also use them on a barbecue. Some may be enamelled to stop food sticking but otherwise, you’ll need to season the cooking surface with layers of baked-on oil regularly to maintain its non-stick, as well as prevent rusting. Non-stick griddle: Much like a non-stick frying pan, these griddle pans don’t need seasoning and rely on a coating to stop food from adhering to the surface. On the plus side, this means they can often be popped in the dishwasher after use, unlike cast-iron pans, and you won’t need to cook with as much oil or fat. However, some aren’t oven-safe or will only be oven-safe up to a certain temperature.

What do I need to consider when buying a griddle pan?

Weight: Griddle pans, especially if they’re made from cast iron, can be very heavy. So look for one that you can hold comfortably. There are several lightweight, non-stick versions that work just as well, but be aware that thinner bases may not be as durable. By comparison, a heavy cast-iron griddle pan may last for decades.

Size of pan: Much like frying pans, choose a griddle that suits the number of people you usually cook for. It might sound obvious, but choosing a pan that is too small will affect cooking times and the quality of your food.

Ease of cooking: Some features will make a griddle pan more straightforward to use. These can include well-defined ridges that form char marks and stop food sticking or a long handle so the pan can be used under a grill or on a barbecue. A durable, non-stick coating that can withstand scratches is another top feature to look for.

Price: Cast-iron griddles start at around £20 and can range up to £100+ for well-known brands. Non-stick versions tend to be cheaper, usually between £20-£60. Look to spend around £35-£40 for one with good durability and plenty of cooking surface area.

The best griddle pans to buy in 2021

1. Stellar Cast Iron Grill Pan 28cm: The best affordable cast-iron griddle pan

Price: £42 | Buy now from Amazon



For the most authentic chargrilled stripes and sizzling flavour, you should consider this reasonably priced round griddle pan from Stellar. Not only does it boast an attractive long wooden handle and traditional styling, but the pan’s surface also has sharp ridges for perfect searing. Any food we cooked on it emerged from the pan with deep brown marks and a tangible, smoky flavour. It retained and distributed heat well too – every part of the pan sizzled the ingredients.

What’s less endearing is the typical downside of cast iron. Seasoning the pan and scrubbing it by hand is a chore – we found we had to wash it a couple of times to get rid of food debris. It’s also quite hefty at 2kg, although a “helper handle” lip means you can carry it with two hands and an oven glove. Ultimately, if you’re willing to put in the time to maintain this pan, it should deliver a lifetime of tasty chargrilled flavour in return.

Key specs – Size: 28.9 x 53.5 x 3.3cm (WDH); Type: Cast iron; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: No; Oven safe: No

2. Anolon Professional 24cm Square Grill Pan: The best everyday griddle pan

Price: £32 | Buy now from Amazon



Anolon has been producing non-stick anodised cookware for over 30 years, so it comes as no surprise that this hard anodised griddle pan is built to last. It comes with a lifetime guarantee and while Anolon recommends using wood or plastic utensils, it’s also metal utensil safe – great if you accidentally reach for the barbecue tongs.

Unfortunately, you can’t use this on an induction hob. This is because rather than a flat bottom, it’s rippled underneath and the induction’s magnetic field will not properly connect to it. The ridges themselves are quite wide and not greatly pronounced. In testing, we found this creates more of a browning effect on chicken and vegetables, rather than distinct dark char-marks, although it worked well on slices of halloumi.

Nothing we cooked stuck to the surface, chicken breasts cooked evenly and as it’s dishwasher-safe, clean-up was effortless. The other elements we liked were this pan’s long handle and the fact it’s not too heavy – we were able to carry it from the hob to the table easily.

Key specs – Size: 24.7 x 37 x 4cm (WDH); Type: Non-stick hard anodised; Induction compatible: No; Dishwasher safe: Yes; Oven safe: Up to 260ºC

3. Kuhn Rikon Easy Induction grill pan 26cm: The best griddle pan for healthy eating

Price: £41 | Buy now from Kuhn Rikon



Kuhn Rikon’s Easy Induction griddle has been designed with speedy, low-fat dinners in mind. There’s a wide non-ridged section around the pan, which serves as a moat for excess fat, as well as pouring ridges at either side for easy fat disposal. Its titanium coating is also fantastically non-stick, even when dry-frying.

The ridged section is shallower than some, but it offers excellent heat distribution, so chicken cooked quickly and was still moist and juicy inside. We found that chicken browned rather than charred, even on a high heat, but halloumi and asparagus charred well. The pan is fairly heavy to carry around with one hand but we did like the generous size of it. It’s perfect for griddling for two or more people and it’s oven-safe and dishwasher-safe too.

Key specs – Size: 27 x 44.8 x 5cm (WDH); Type: Non-stick forged aluminium; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes; Oven safe: Up to 180ºC

Buy now from Kuhn Rikon

4. Earthpan 28cm Eco Grill Pan: The best griddle pan for eco-friendly cooks

Price: £60 | Buy now from Lakeland



You might only replace a pan every five to ten years but each time you do, there’s an environmental impact attached. This is something Earthpan is trying to reduce, which is why its range, including this generously sized griddle, comes with a long list of eco-friendly features. From its ceramic non-stick surface to being formed entirely from recycled materials, it ticks a lot of sustainability boxes.

In testing, we found its non-stick ceramic surface to be superb – it’s possible to dry-fry veggies and halloumi without sticking and, although they made a mess, the grill pan came out of the dishwasher looking spotless. Where it didn’t fare as well was in creating grill marks. The ridges are quite low, meaning meat tends to brown rather than char. Our chicken cooked evenly, although the pan performed better on a wide induction zone than a mid-sized gas burner.

On the plus side, its size is big enough for family cooking and there’s a five-year guarantee, meaning it’s a pan you can feel really good about.

Key specs – Size: 29.8 x 47.2 x 4cm (WDH); Type: Non-stick recycled aluminium; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes; Oven safe: Up to 150ºC

Buy now from Lakeland

5. Tower Cerastone Forged 25cm Grill Pan: The best affordable aluminium griddle pan

Price: £19 | Buy now from Amazon



For a griddle pan with a striking colour and an equally striking price, look no further than Tower’s Grill Pan. It’s made from aluminium with a non-stick coating called Cerastone, so you’ll need to use little or no oil to cook. Indeed, our vegetables and meat didn’t stick to the surface and neither did slices of halloumi. The ridges are quite low, though, so didn’t leave deep chargrilled marks. There’s also no pouring lip like similar square griddles we tested.

Heat distribution was good, and the pan was easy to use with a comfy handle and not too much weight when carrying it around. While hand-washing is recommended to keep it in the best condition, it will survive the dishwasher when you’re in a rush. We found that we had to manually clean the surface a couple of times to remove stubborn debris, though, so you may need to soak it after an intensive griddling session.

You might not be able to pop it in the oven, but for the price, it’s a great all-rounder to keep in your cupboard.

Key specs – Size: 25.5 x 44.5 x 4cm (WDH); Type: Non-stick forged aluminium; Induction compatible: Yes; Dishwasher safe: Yes; Oven safe: No