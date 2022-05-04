Best toaster and kettle set 2022: Coordinate your kitchen with these stylish picks

Having multiple small appliances out on display can make your worktops look crowded and cluttered – especially if they’re a hodgepodge of colour and style. That’s why finding the best kettle and toaster set for your kitchen is such an appealing idea. Not only will they both have the same finish – making it easier to find something that’ll complement your existing décor – all the details, such as control knobs and metallic elements, will match.

However, it’s crucial that in your pursuit of the perfect pair, function doesn’t get overlooked. Features including fast boiling and wide toasting slots are still a must for many, as are adequate kettle capacity and varying levels of browning. We’ve selected the best kettle and toaster sets you can buy for your budget – as well as the functionality you should look for when choosing one. Below, you'll find our buying guide to help you find the best kettle and toaster set, or you can scroll on for our top picks.

Best toaster and kettle sets: At a glance

Best budget kettle and toaster set: Russell Hobbs HoneyComb

Best toaster and kettle set for families: Kenwood Elegancy

Best value for money kettle and toaster set: Breville Edge

Best stylish kettle and toaster set: De'Longhi Ballerina

How to choose the best toaster and kettle set for you

What do I need to consider when buying a toaster and kettle set?

Start by choosing a colour and design that suits your kitchen. Matte neutrals are popular as they have the versatility of white or stainless steel, but bring warmth to your overall scheme. However, bolder shades remain a great way to add an accent colour if the rest of your kitchen is simply styled. One of the latest trends is texture, such as soft-touch finishes, which also prevent fingerprint marks or modern geometric designs.

Next, consider the features of both appliances and their capacity. Make sure they’re both a suitable size for daily use – such as a four-slice toaster instead of a two-slice in larger households – and include the functionality you need, such as easy pouring from a kettle, and a defrost option if you often make toast straight from the freezer. If one appliance fits the bill but the other one doesn’t, it may be worth looking at a different range. Don’t buy both just because they match, consider each appliance carefully to make sure it suits your needs, or you may end up replacing one of them further down the line.

How much should I spend on a toaster and kettle set?

Prices can vary but be aware that kettles and toasters from a design-led range tend to cost more than you’d expect to pay for basic models. Budget at least £30 for each appliance, although high-end models can easily cost £90+ each. Look for bundled appliances to trim your spend – you may find the kettle and toaster sold together for less or with matching accessories.

The best toaster and kettle set to buy

1. Breville Edge Still Hot Kettle VKT192 and Toaster VTT981: The best value set

While the Breville Edge kettle and toaster set is brilliant at breakfast time, both appliances lend themselves to being used throughout the day. Its two-slice toaster has a handy “lift and look” lever, so you can check on browning and toasts right to the top of the slice, so you don’t have to flip it upside down to finish. There’s also a high lift, so you don’t burn your fingers getting it out and wide slots – great for lunchtime toasties. In testing, we found that thicker bread can start to burn quite quickly, however, so that’s something to ponder if you prefer a thicker slice.

The kettle features are equally handy. There’s a large, clear water window for filling and as the water boils, the internal LED turns from white to red, indicating how hot it is. Once boiled, it stays red as long as the water is more than 80°C, meaning if you drink your first cuppa quickly, you can make another without reboiling. Another benefit is that the minimum boil is just one cup (250ml), so it’s economical, although the minimum level isn’t indicated on the kettle. It’s quick too – we boiled a litre of cold water in two minutes and 15 seconds. However, there are a couple of downsides, such as no additional choice of colours and the steel finish is prone to fingerprint marks.

Key specs – Kettle size: 23 x 15.1 x 26.5cm (WDH); Toaster size: 29.5 x 19 x 21.6cm (WDH); Kettle capacity: 1.7L; Toaster size(s): Two-slot; Colours available: Stainless steel

2. Kenwood Elegancy Kettle ZJP11.A0 and TFP10.A0 Toaster: The best kettle and toaster set for families

With fluted detailing and covetable muted colours that are an homage to the tradition of afternoon tea and British ceramics, Kenwood’s Elegancy kettle and toaster is a brilliant blend of stylish and practical. Its sleek toaster is a case in point: it’s equipped with four generously sized slots, a defrost function and also a reheat option tucked at one end of the browning dial – ideal if breakfast is delayed. The glossy finish doesn't show fingerprints either, making it perfect for a low maintenance kitchen. In testing, toasting was beautifully even on both sides, and the high-lift function was great for getting slices out without burning our fingers. The only feature we’d like to see added would be a lift and look, to keep an eye on progress.

The kettle is just as good looking, with a handle that’s easy to grip and a light-up lever to show when it’s boiling. It’s also surprisingly light to carry around, so less of a struggle when full. A good-sized water window with multiple markings in litres means it’s simple to boil only as much water as required, while the minimum boil, though not marked, is an economical 250ml. In our tests, it performed well, boiling a litre of cold water in two minutes and 15 seconds.

Key specs – Kettle size: 18 x 23 x 25cm (WDH); Toaster size: 29 x 27 x 19cm (WDH); Kettle capacity: 1.7L; Toaster size(s): Four-slice; Colours available: Five: Clotted Cream, Earl Grey, Black Treacle, Sage Green, Mulberry

3. Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle and Four-slice Toaster: The best kettle and toaster set on a budget

This set’s glossy faceted exterior with geometric shapes belies its modest price tag. Despite being one of the more affordable options in our round-up, it still has some premium features, such as a defrost option on the toaster and internal kettle illumination.

The kettle is easy to fill, with a button for its flip-up lid but the water window isn’t as clear as some. Instead, it’s easier to use the handy internal markers that show the fill level for one, two, or three cups. The minimum 235ml fill is great for those looking to save energy, meaning you only need to boil as much water as you plan to use. In testing, our litre of cold water boiled in two minutes and 21 seconds. We especially liked that the Honeycomb kettle is lightweight, so it’s easy to pick up even when full and pours smoothly.

The coordinating toaster has a high lift function to help prevent burnt fingers and even a reheat button, which is a useful extra on an affordable model such as this. Homemade bread fitted in the slots comfortably, even though they’re not the widest and toast emerged evenly done, with only slight singeing at one corner.

Key specs – Kettle size: 21 x 16 x 24.5cm (WDH); Toaster size: 29 x 27.5 x 19.9cm (WDH); Kettle capacity: 1.7L; Toaster size(s): Two-slice, four-slice; Colours available: Cream, Black, Grey, White

4. De'Longhi Ballerina Kettle KBD3001 and four-slice toaster CTD4003: The best stylish kettle and toaster

If the idea of a humdrum kettle and toaster leaves you cold, this Ballerina range should excite your senses. Inspired by – you guessed it – a ballerina dress, each kettle and toaster is wrapped in graceful pleats of clear plastic to create a real impression. There’s only the choice of three shades: black and white, as well as a dreamy sea green that’s sure to satisfy those on the hunt for colour. Better still, the glossy finish doesn’t show fingerprints.

Fortunately, it’s not a case of style over substance. The kettle boiled a litre of cold water in two minutes and 20 seconds and was easy to lift and pour from. Filling was less straightforward – there aren’t any markings on the water window and there’s only a max marker inside, meaning you may end up boiling more water than you need each time. However, we did like the discreet light on the lever and the kettle’s good build-quality overall.

The toaster comes in a two or four-slice version, the latter of which we tested. Its wide slots, lift and look feature, defrost and reheat buttons make it ideal for any busy household, especially one where it’s out on display, so its elegant exterior can be adequately appreciated.

Key specs – Kettle size: 24.5 x 19.5 x 24.9cm (WDH); Toaster size: 30.2 x 32 x 20.7cm (WDH); Kettle capacity: 1.7L; Toaster size(s): Two-slice, four-slice; Colours available: Opaline White, Furnace Black, Laguna Green

5. The Funky Appliance Company kettle and four-slice toaster: The best retro-style kettle and toaster

Chunky and guaranteed to grab attention when displayed on your worktop, this set is great for anyone who loves a retro look or just something a bit different. The toaster in particular will appeal to those who enjoy different breads, homemade loaves or a thick slice, such as Warburton’s Toastie, as the deeper than standard slots make sure that every part of the slice is toasted. In testing, our homemade bread toasted from the bottom, right to the top, although it started to singe at the edges. As well as handy reheat and defrost functions, another feature we liked was the anti-slip feet, which kept it firmly planted on the worktop.

The kettle has a wider than usual spout but still pours smoothly. There’s also a clearly marked water window, showing the max and min fill, as well as cups from four to seven (not litres). Its water window lights up blue when it’s on, while a button on the lid flips it up for filling – good for those who sometimes mix up levers. It’s speedy too – a litre of cold water took just two minutes 12 seconds to boil. What could prove to be a problem is the kettle’s minimum fill – around 900ml – meaning that if you only want to make one or two small cups, you’ll always be boiling more than you need.

Key specs – Kettle size: 26.5 x 17.5 x 25.5cm (WDH); Toaster size: 31.5 x 32 x 325cm (WDH); Kettle capacity: 1.7L; Toaster size(s): Four-slice; Colours available: Black, White, Rose Gold, Cream, Grey, Chrome

6. Swan Tribeca 1.8L Pyramid Kettle and 2 Slice Toaster: The best kettle and toaster set for compact kitchens

Even smaller kitchens deserve an eye-catching kettle and toaster. With its geometric, Art Deco styling and glossy black and gold finish, the Tribeca range might have maximalist appeal but the design of the kettle and toaster makes them ideal for those with limited surface space. The pyramid kettle can boil up to 1.8L, more than most jug-style designs, while the two-slice toaster happily tucks away at the back of a worktop when it’s not in use – its mirrored section is also great for reflecting light around the room.

The toaster’s slots are fairly wide – enough to accommodate thick slices and halved bagels – and there’s the option of reheat and defrost too. In testing, our bread toasted a little slower than with other toasters we tried but still came out evenly browned. The kettle boiled a litre in a speedy two minutes and 11 seconds, but its minimum fill is quite high at 600ml. There are only three fill markers on the water window, making it tricky to only boil a specific amount. However, we liked that it was easy to pour from, and had a removable metal mesh limescale filter.

Key specs – Kettle size: 23.4 x 23.4 x 32.1cm (WDH); Toaster size: 29.4 x 19.6 x 21.6cm (WDH); Kettle capacity: 1.8L; Toaster size(s): Two-slice, four-slice; Colours available: Black/Gold, White/Rose Gold

