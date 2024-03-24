Amazon’s spring sale is serving up a brilliant saving on the four-star George Foreman Immersa Grill

Just £39 for a George Foreman? Banging bargain, that. Usually found on Amazon for £70, you can now order the George Foreman Immersa Grill for £39, which is a very tidy 44% price cut. When we reviewed it, its price was a sticking point and we gave it four stars. However, now, at £39, it’s far easier to recommend.

Amazon’s spring sale is nearing its end, though, so you’ll have to get a move on if you want to up your meat-grilling game. This decent George Foreman Immersa Grill deal will be over at 11.59pm on Monday 25 March.

Did the George Foreman Immersa Grill get a good review?

In our full George Foreman Immersa Grill review, we gave the grill four stars out of five.

Its high price caused it to miss out on one of our awards. But guess what? If we re-reviewed it at this price, it might win one.