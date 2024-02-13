Cosori 5l Rice Cooker review: A versatile, easy-to-use large capacity cooker that makes great rice, but isn’t the fastest

Rice cookers are generally accepted as being a straightforward upgrade to boil-in-the-bag or tinkering with hob-cooked rice. Sturdy, capacious and able to produce well-cooked rice simply and effectively, the Cosori 5l Rice Cooker can help take some of the hassle out of midweek meals, especially if you often find yourself cooking for larger groups.

Beyond rice cooking, the Cosori 5l throws in a handful of extra cooking modes, for slow cooking, baking, soups and so on, and a few clever design touches like its Quick Rice mode and Delayed Start setting.

In the course of our review, however, the Cosori did prove to be slower than other rice cookers we’ve tested, less versatile than more fully fledged multi cookers and therefore relatively pricey when weighed against its rivals. A niche option, the Cosori 5l Rice Cooker may be worth picking up depending on your kitchen setup and whether or not you can snag it at a discount.