Dualit Handheld Milk Frother review: The perfect partner for your morning espresso

The frother itself has a tall, thin matte-black plastic body and looks sleek and modern at home on the countertop. Inside, the Dualit has handy ml markings, ranging from 120ml to 325ml, its minimum and maximum capacities. The Dualit Milk Frother also comes with a number of accessories: a standard frothing whisk, a basket attachment used for lattés and hot chocolates and a flat white cap for, you guessed it, making flat whites. As per the included instructions, these accessories, paired with various combinations of ingredients, can help produce flat whites, lattés, cappuccinos, hot chocolates, mochas and milkshakes.

Taking a look at some of the other models on our best milk frother page, the most budget-friendly option among them is the Aerolatte To Go (£17), a simple handheld whisk used to froth up heated milk. Our favourite alternative jug frothers in the same price range as the Dualit are the Nespresso Aeroccino 4 (£89), a sleek, silvery model that’s a dab hand at both hot and cold milk, and the Lavazza MilkUp (£69), a handsome frother which has a removable pouring jug, making for a much easier clean-up process. If you’re happy to splash some cash, the handsome Smeg MFF01BLUK 50s Retro Frother (£161) matches style with substance, looking great and allowing you to perfectly tailor heated, frothed and cold milk to your liking.

Dualit Handheld Milk Frother review: What’s good about it?

The first thing that struck me about the Dualit Handheld Milk Frother was its strong design in terms of both aesthetics and function. The dark, matte colouring and tall shape give the frother a nice amount of visual intrigue, where so many kitchen appliances can look unappealing and plasticky on your countertop. Internally, the ml markings allow for precision tinkering when frothing your milk, helping to get things just how you like them, while the overall capacity of 325ml is commendably roomy, especially compared to some of its rivals mentioned above.